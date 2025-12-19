How physically demanding was Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Pop star says she'd "never worked out this much"

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift has revealed that the Eras Tour took a toll on her physically. In the latest episode of the End of an Era docuseries, the 36-year-old singer revealed her physical activity leading up to and during the mega successful tour.

She stated:

"I’ve never worked out this much in my life. It’s horrible," she said. "I really had to up my game in terms of physical training.”

The Blank Space hitmaker had to start running on the treadmill daily while singing out loud for six months before the first show of the Eras Tour.



"Six months ahead of my first rehearsal, running on the treadmill every single day at the tempo of the songs that I was playing while singing them out loud."

During the tour, Swift performed for close to four hours on stage per show. She dazzled audiences with a 45-song setlist while running across the entire length of the stage:

"Anything’s hard when you’re scaling a stage that goes the entire length of an NFL stadium," Swift said. "I think I run like eight miles in a show."



"I trip over the hem of my dress. Bust my knee": Taylor Swift recalls accident during dress change for Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift, during a recent episode of The End of an Era series on Disney+, spoke about how she had to change out of complicated costumes quickly.

The quick nature of the costume changes resulted in an accident on one occasion:

"I trip over the hem of my dress. Bust my knee," she recalled.

She recalled changing into another outfit and disregarding the injury on her palm:

"I skid the palm of my hand off. Hobble into the quick-change room. Blood’s coming down my hand. I’m changing into the Reputation bodysuit, the skin that’s flapping off, I just pull it off, more blood. They don’t have a Band-Aid back there."

Swift added that fans noticed the injury and showed concern for her, but she refused to acknowledge it:

"They’re like, ‘Oh, her palm’s gone,'" she says, before joking, "I was like, I am not acknowledging this. What? Nothing’s wrong. That’s always been like that."

