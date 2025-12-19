How is Nick Reiner coping in jail after his parents' deaths? Sources detail medication struggles and mental health concerns

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Nick Reiner has been arrested following his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's deaths at their home on December 14. He was arrested the same day and is now in jail facing two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife to kill his parents.

Reiner is in an LA jail dealing with the aftermath of his parents' violent murders. However, a source with direct knowledge revealed to TMZ on December 19 that he's unable to fully process what happened yet.

He's reportedly not reeling in grief but remains "in a fog" partly because of his medical condition and the medication he's taking for it.

Nick Reiner was described to the outlet as "calm," "cognizant," and "dazed."

Nick Reiner is reportedly schizophrenic and was on a new medication that was making him "out of his head" in the weeks before his parents' murders, per the New York Post.

He reportedly became "alarming," "erratic, and dangerous" after his medication was switched three to four weeks ago.

His doctors were allegedly trying to adjust his medication to help balance him out. But the adjustment was reportedly not working as expected and instead has made things worse for him.

Reiner was also reportedly combining his medication with substance abuse.

Nick Reiner was supposed to have his first court hearing on December 16. But he was not in attendance because he wasn't medically cleared, according to his lawyer at the courthouse that day.

People also noted that on his minutes-long court appearance on December 17, Reiner wore a blue anti-suicide smock and shackles.

Nick Reiner talked about his heavy dr*g use and more before his parents' deaths

Dopey released a compilation video of more than two hours-worth of footage of Nick Reiner discussing his heavy dr*g use and his difficult relationship with his parents.

The video was shared by the addiction and recovery podcast on their YouTube page on December 18.

They described it as a compilation of Reiner's appearances on the Dopey podcast, where he talked about his addiction, relapse, homelessness, and his repeated recovery attempts.

It also includes commentaries about his time in rehab and the pressures he faced while growing up in a high-profile family.

Reiner talked about his "10 rounds with my guest house" in one discussion. He described destroying his parents' property one time when he was high. He said:

"I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was c*ke and something else, and I was up for days on end. I started punching out different things in my guest house. I think I started with a TV, and then went over to a lamp, and the progressive... everything in the guest house got wrecked."

He had a simple answer when he was asked for the cause of his behavior. He said that when someone is under the influence, "You're crazy. No logic."

Nick Reiner also revealed that he was upset at the time after his parents told him he needed to leave their guest house because of his dr*g use. He said it got him angry and one thing led to another.

Nick Reiner's arraignment has been rescheduled for January 7.