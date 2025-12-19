Newly surfaced footage shows Nick Reiner walking through Santa Monica before parents' bodies were discovered

Actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were allegedly killed by their son, Nick Reiner, on December 14, 2025, at their home in Brentwood. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

New CCTV footage has reportedly emerged of Nick Reiner allegedly near a Brentwood gas station before his parents' bodies were discovered. TMZ claimed that they were able to secure new "footage" from a local business on Santa Monica Pier. The outlet took to their socials to share the video on December 19, noting it was recorded at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The NY Post had previously released videos of Nick at the Brentwood gas station from the early hours of Sunday; however, it is unclear where Nick was between being spotted at the gas station and his check-in to the hotel.

TMZ reported that in their footage, Nick Reiner can be seen walking on the sidewalk with a backpack, allegedly moving towards the Pierside Santa Monica hotel, although it is difficult to discern if it is him in the video.

They added that although it isn't clear if the video is from before or after he allegedly k*lled his parents, they confirmed that he checked into the hotel "6 minutes" after he was seen in the footage.

Video footages of Nick Reiner emerge as his arraignment is postponed to 2026

TMZ has reportedly released another surveillance footage of Nick Reiner before checking into his hotel room. It had previously reported that a room was found with "blood" in the shower and bed.

The footage has been released after Nick's arraignment was postponed to January 7, 2026. According to sources, Nick briefly appeared in court on Wednesday and is being held on a "suicide watch."

The NY Times reported that Nick is being represented by reputed lawyer Alan Jackson, who also briefly addressed the media on Wednesday. He reportedly noted that there are "very complex and serious issues associated with this case.”

He urged the media to not "jump to conclusions" and allow the "system to move forward in the way it was designed to."

Read More: Nick Reiner on suicide watch at Twin Towers Jail after arrest in parents’ murder case

New footage of Nick Reiner has emerged as fans and the Hollywood community reportedly mourn the loss of Rob and Michelle Reiner. Nick's attorney has reportedly asked the public and media to not "rush to judgement".