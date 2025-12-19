Why was Ash Trevino arrested? Fraud charges explored as controversial influencer breaks silence after arrest

Ash Trevino was arrested on Wednesday on felony charges (Image via Instagram/@queenb_ash07)

Influencer Ash Trevino is out of jail after being apprehended on Wednesday, December 17, on felony charges.

The controversial TikToker was booked into Ellis County Jail, Texas, after officers from the Venus Police Department arrested her.

Trevino was taken into custody “without incident” in the front yard of her residence around 7:30 pm, People reported. According to the outlet, the influencer had “active felony warrants out of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.”

According to a mugshot aggregator, Busted Newspaper, Ash Trevino is facing two charges – Health care fraud between $2,500 and $30,000 and secure execution of document deception between $2,500 and $30,000.

Health care fraud is a felony offense that involves intentionally deceiving healthcare programs for financial gain.

At the same time, secure execution of document deception involves fraudulently obtaining someone's signature on certain documents without their consent.

An Ellis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to People that Ash Trevino’s bond was set at $15,000, and she was released the next morning.

The influencer also spoke out in an Instagram Live broadcast after being released from jail.

Ash Trevino claims she was unaware of the outstanding felony warrants against her

The Instagrammer did a livestream after getting released from jail. Many TikTokers screen-recorded different clips of Trevino speaking out after her arrest.

In one of the videos, Ash is heard talking about having no knowledge of the outstanding felony warrants against her, as she says:

“They pulled up last night, when we got home from shopping and literally I didn't know I had a warrant and he was like, ‘Did you know you had a warrant.’ I was like, ‘No.’”

She asserted that the cops told her in the police vehicle that the warrant was related to medical healthcare. She continued:

“I’m like, ‘healthcare? What the f***? I don’t have insurance.’ Something ain't right, though. Something ain’t right and Imma get to the bottom of this, because it don’t add up, like, that shouldn’t happen, but it is what it is, at the end of the day.”

In another clip, Ash Trevino talked about hiring an attorney:

“I’ve got me an attorney already and I’ve got my bond. He’s like, ‘Go, make your calls, so that way we can get our bond.’ This morning I’m already out, so I’m blessed. I’ll be at the casino next week, though.”

Ash then asks someone whether she’s allowed to travel out of state. The other person confirms that they will have to inform the authorities about the same. In another clip, she proclaims to fight it out:

“How y’all like my mugshot, though. I was, like, trying not to smile [...] They can’t hold me down, like, what the f***? Haters are gonna pray on my downfall [...] Imma fight this. Watch. I’m out.”

In one viral clip of the livestream, Ash Trevino mentioned getting recognized by everyone inside the jail.

“Everybody knew me there. F***ing cops knew me there. The workers, the medical staff… Oh my God… When they were checking my paperwork, they’re like, ‘No,’ I said [Nods].”

Trevino showed her clipped index finger nail on camera, while claiming that they “had to cut my nail to get my blood pressure.”