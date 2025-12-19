"We’re in trouble": Final text message revealed before Greg Biffle family plane crash

Greg Biffle looks on during the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience event at Five Flags Speedway on June 18, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/SRX/Getty Images)

A fatal plane crash involving the family of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has drawn national attention after a final text message sent moments before the accident was revealed. According to details reported by People, Cristina Biffle sent a brief but alarming message to her mother shortly before the aircraft went down.

The crash occurred Thursday morning when a Cessna C500 attempted to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina just before 10:30 a.m. ET.

Authorities said the plane crashed on the runway and burst into flames, prompting an immediate emergency response. All passengers on board were killed.

Among the victims were Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their 14-year-old daughter Emma, and their 5-year-old son Ryder.

Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, confirmed that she received a text message from her daughter during the flight that read,

“We’re in trouble.”

“She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it,” Grossu told People. “So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.”

Video footage from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as first responders rushed to the site. Officials later identified three additional victims: Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Dutton’s son, Jack. Grossu said the group had been traveling to Florida for a birthday celebration.

The loss has left family members grappling with shock. Grossu described the situation as “hard to bear” and said she could not “believe they’re gone.”

She added that she could not recall the final words exchanged with her daughter and grandchildren but noted that “they were happy.”

The NASCAR family is devastated at the loss of Greg Biffle, who was one of our 75 greatest drivers and became known for his relentless post-career humanitarian work.



We extend our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/Q7nh6ug1iW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 18, 2025

Greg Biffle remembered for NASCAR legacy and community service

Greg Biffle was a semi-retired NASCAR driver with a career that included 19 NASCAR Cup Series wins and a Busch Series championship. Beyond racing, he was known for humanitarian work, particularly in North Carolina.

NASCAR acknowledged those efforts in a public statement, saying, “Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community.

Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene.”

Grossu also shared details about one of her final conversations with Cristina, which centered on charitable work.

“She said, ‘Mom, can you go pick up the last 17 letters that are at Staples? I want to get them in the mail before I get on the plane tomorrow,’” Grossu said. Cristina reportedly completed the letters late that night so they could be sent to families in need.

“That would be the last thing that she would’ve done,” Grossu said, reflecting on her daughter’s final act of service.

The investigation into the cause of the plane crash remains ongoing.