Terence Crawford hit with lawsuit over alleged breach of jewelry promotion agreement

Terence Crawford is facing legal action shortly after stepping away from professional boxing, following allegations tied to a jewelry promotion deal. According to a lawsuit filed on December 18 and obtained by TMZ Sports, the former world champion has been sued by luxury jeweler Mazza New York over an alleged breach of a promotional agreement involving high-end jewelry and fight-night branding.

Court documents state that Crawford approached Mazza New York in February 2024 to commission custom pendants for himself and members of his team. During that visit, the boxer reportedly showed interest in a $139,000 Patek Philippe Aquanaut watch.

Rather than purchasing the watch outright, the lawsuit claims Crawford proposed paying $35,000 upfront, with the remaining value covered through promotional placement of Mazza New York’s logo on his boxing trunks during an upcoming fight.

Terence Crawford lawsuit over alleged jewelry promotion deal

Mazza New York alleges the agreement was accepted under those terms. However, during Crawford’s August 2024 bout against Israil Madrimov, the jeweler claims the promotional logo failed to remain visible, stating it “had completely fallen off” by the fourth round.

The lawsuit further claims that Crawford and his representatives later acknowledged the issue and indicated the promotional obligation would be fulfilled during Crawford’s next fight.

That subsequent bout was the highly anticipated showdown against Canelo Alvarez. According to the filing, Mazza New York delivered a new logo patch to Crawford’s representative ahead of the September 13 fight.

Despite this, the jeweler claims he was later informed that “the logo would not appear on Crawford’s shorts during the Alvarez fight,” with “no reason or explanation” provided for the decision.

As a result, Mazza New York alleges the business lost a significant promotional opportunity, estimating damages of at least $1.5 million. The lawsuit seeks that amount along with additional compensation tied to the alleged breach.

The case now places Terence Crawford in a legal dispute that could extend beyond his boxing career, as the claims move through the courts.