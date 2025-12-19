Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Image via X/@officialavatar)

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in the Avatar saga, directed by James Cameron, which was released in the United States on December 19, 2025. It continues the epic saga on Pandora after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, focusing on Jake Sully and Neytiri as they struggle with grief over their son’s death and face rising threats from a powerful new tribe known as the Ash People, led by the fierce Varang.

This hostile faction, shaped by hardship and fire‑scarred lands, challenges the Sully family and the Na’vi’s way of life, igniting a broader conflict across land, sea and sky as alliances form and old enemies resurface.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025), Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, the Na’vi leader protecting his family and Pandora; Zoe Saldaña plays Neytiri, Jake’s fierce warrior mate; Sigourney Weaver portrays Kiri, their spiritually connected daughter; Stephen Lang is Colonel Miles Quaritch, the resurrected antagonist.

Oona Chaplin plays Varang, leader of the hostile Ash People; David Thewlis appears as Peylak, chief of the Wind Traders; Kate Winslet is Ronal, Metkayina ally and Britain Dalton plays Lo’ak, Jake and Neytiri’s son.

The film was shot across multiple major production hubs. Principal photography began with performance capture at MBS Media Campus in Manhattan Beach, California, where actors performed in motion‑capture suits.

A significant portion of the live-action filming took place at Stone Street Studios and other facilities in Wellington, New Zealand, which served as the core base for studio and reference location work.

Additional filming and reference footage were also gathered in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, particularly for the harsh, volcanic-like landscapes that inspired the environments of Pandora’s Ash People.

List of songs of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Miley Cyrus notably performed the signature track of the film, Dream As One. The complete soundtrack track list from the film is presented as follows:

‘Dream As One' (Miley Cyrus)

‘Brothers’

‘Mourning’

‘You Still Have This Family’

‘The Windtraders

‘Caravan At Night’

‘Mangkwan Attack’

‘Forest Chase’

‘Miracle

‘How Do You Still Live?’

‘Family Reunited’

‘Exiled’

‘You Said You Could Protect Us’

‘I Can Be Your Guide’

‘The Ash Camp’

‘I Am The Fire’

‘Find The Girl’

‘The Beach

‘Mission Accomplished’

‘Lo’ak’

‘The Deep Ones’

‘I Am Your Father’

‘Disguise And Escape’

‘Protest Noted’

‘Sacrifice’

‘Tulkun Council’

‘Preparing For Attack’

‘Marshaling Forces’

‘I Call Upon The Warrior Mother’

‘Wounded’

‘You Will Protect Her’

‘Herding Tulkun’

‘Settling The Score’

‘Leave My Mother Alone’

‘Flux Devil’

‘The Light Always Returns’

‘The Future And The Past’ (Zoe Saldaña)

