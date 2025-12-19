Federal records confirm multiple pilots on Greg Biffle's plane that crashed in North Carolina

Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, stands on the grid during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Federal investigators examining the deadly plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina, that killed seven people, including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, have confirmed that multiple certified pilots were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, according to federal aviation records.

Tragic plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina claims NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder.



No survivors reported after his private jet went down shortly after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/1kc9bW0899 — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) December 18, 2025

As the investigation continues, records from the Federal Aviation Administration indicate that Biffle had recently received certification to fly a multi-engine aircraft in March 2025.

Officials have not confirmed whether he was operating the aircraft when it crashed. However, aviation experts note that his private pilot’s license would not have permitted him to act as the sole pilot for that particular flight.

FAA documentation also identifies Dennis Dutton, one of the victims named by family members, as an airline transport pilot who was qualified to fly the specific aircraft involved in the crash.

Records further show that while Dutton was rated for the Cessna 550 multi-engine plane, regulations required that a second in command be present during the flight.

Greg Biffle plane crash investigation focuses on pilots and aircraft maintenance

Former National Transportation Safety Board senior air safety investigator Greg Feith said determining who was controlling the aircraft is among the key issues investigators will focus on early in the inquiry.

“One, who was in the front of the airplane? Who was actually manipulating the flight controls at the time of the event and what transpired? Two, what was going on in the aircraft with at least following through with trying to get the airplane back to the airport in an expeditious manner? And three, what kind of recent maintenance history is there with not only the aircraft itself, but the two engines?” Feith told WCNC Charlotte.

FAA registration records show the aircraft, identified by tail number N257BW, was owned by GB Aviation Leasing, a company controlled by Biffle.

The Cessna 550 involved in the crash was manufactured in 1981. Feith noted that the age of the aircraft alone is not considered a safety concern, emphasizing that maintenance history is far more significant.

“If we were required to maintain our automobiles like we're required to maintain an aircraft, your car would last 30 or 40 years,” Feith said. “It'll come down to what kind of maintenance has been done in the recent past, not only on the airframe, but also on those engines.”

Investigators are also reviewing the flight path data, which Feith said raises additional questions.

Based on preliminary observations, the aircraft appeared to take longer than expected to return for landing after what may have been an engine-related issue.

“In the flight path, it looks like they're trying to fly a normalized pattern to get back to the runway that they took off on rather than taking a 200-degree turn and land opposite direction,” Feith explained.

He added that while pilots are trained to land with one functioning engine, a catastrophic engine failure can result in a total loss of control.

“The question for the investigators will be, did the pilots lose control of the aircraft?” Feith said.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to analyze cockpit data, maintenance records, and operational decisions as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal North Carolina plane crash.