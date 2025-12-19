“She’s f***ing” lying on me”: Tylil claims Jourdin Pauline tried to extort him over false SA allegations

Tylil live-streaming to address Jourdin Pauline's allegations (Image via Twitch/Thetylilshow)

Streamer Tylil is finally breaking his silence and addressing Jourdin Pauline’s s*xual assault allegations against him. During a ‘Just Chatting’ livestream broadcast on Twitch just a few hours ago, Tylil candidly responded to Pauline’s allegations, and claimed that the singer actually attempted to extort him.

During his livestream, Tylil displayed a screen grab of a Zelle request from Jourdin, in which the singer had requested $2,000.

In an adjoining note, she had written, “4 playing w me.” While referring to the demand and the note, Tylil emotionally said,

“Jourdin requested $2,000, and in a note, it says, ‘4 playing w me.’ I’m not trying to blackmail her, she’s trying to extort me, gang. She’s blackmailing me. She’s lying on me, bro. That s**t is f***ed up. She’s f***ing” lying on me, trying to destroy my image bro.”

About Jourdin Pauline’s allegations against Tylil

Jourdin Pauline recently alleged that she was s*xually assaulted at an after-party after the Streamer Awards which were conducted on December 6.

Initially, Pauline only showed a call log while referring to the alleged perpetrator, and hinted that it was Tylil. As per Complex, she said,

“We have already talked about who it is. Whoever caught it caught it, but I am not gonna say it because I still have to make sure my integrity and whatever the f*** else is secure, and then I will say the name of who it was fully.”

She also claimed that the alleged perpetrator had tried blackmailing her. According to Complex, Pauline added,

“That is why I said I am done with the streaming s**t, because n****as thinking collab streams is gonna do something for me. I feel so used. Like, I am literally so upset. I am embarrassed. I am just disgusted. Like, s**t is enough. Like, I am tired. I am tired. I am really tired.”

She later went on to post messages she received from other women sharing their alleged experience with Tylil, noted the news outlet.

According to one of the screenshots, Tylil allegedly spoke about getting women drunk, and another message alleged that the streamer casts “groupies.”

At the time, Tylil did respond to the allegations with a small message. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, as per Reality Tea,

“I would like to make it clear that I have never s*xually assaulted anyone.”

He also told his viewers on a stream that those expected something dramatic would not receive a response. According to Reality Tea, he said,

“It’s Christmas, it’s a wonderful time of the year. Go be with y’all families… Kick it.”

Pauline posted a series of messages on X, in which she referred to the allegations and wrote,

“I don’t owe access to my pain in order to deserve respect.”

In the livestream in which Tylil provided a detailed counter to Pauline’s allegations, he also expressed his sadness at being accused of s*xual assault.

He hinted that the allegations impacted his female family members, including his niece, sister and mother. During the livestream, he emotionally yelled,

“I have a f***ing niece. I got a mother, I got a f***ing sister…I f***ing work hard everyday for the s**t I got, n***a.”

After the livestream, Pauline took to X to claim that law enforcement was involved in the situation and that all details of the alleged assault were with the police.