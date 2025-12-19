Christmas 2025 Costco sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

A general view of a Costco Wholesale at Lakeside Retail Park on February 5, 2024 in Grays, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Costco’s Christmas 2025 sale season is drawing attention as its latest Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values event runs from November 17 through December 21. The seasonal savings book highlights a wide range of holiday gift options across food, personal care, home, and entertainment categories. Below are seven standout Costco holiday gifts featured during the sale period, each offering notable discounts without relying on promotional pricing language.

7 best holiday gifts from Costco’s Christmas 2025 sale

1. Kirkland Signature Heat-and-Serve Cinnamon Rolls

Premade cinnamon rolls are a popular holiday staple, especially for Christmas morning. The Kirkland Signature heat-and-serve cinnamon rolls are included in the seasonal savings lineup and offer a discount of approximately 15% off. The ready-to-bake format allows families to spend less time in the kitchen while still enjoying a traditional holiday treat.

2. Shark FlexFusion Styling and Drying System

Haircare tools remain a top Christmas gift category, and the Shark FlexFusion Styling and Drying System is part of Costco’s holiday sale with a discount of about 20% off. One shopper review included in the savings material states, “So happy with this product! It's an all-in-one, so I don't need to have different hair appliances all over the counter.” The system combines drying and styling attachments in one device.

3. Room Service Plush Robe

Cozy loungewear continues to trend during the winter holidays. The Room Service plush robe, available in multiple colors, is included with a discount of roughly 20% off. These robes are commonly chosen as gifts for teens and adults alike due to their versatility and everyday use.

4. The Fruit Company Festive Fresh Fruit Tower

Food gifts remain a popular non-traditional holiday option. The Fruit Company’s Festive 10-Box Tower is part of Costco’s Christmas sale with a discount of close to 30% off. A shopper review noted, “She was eating one of the best apples she had ever had in her life!” The tower includes a variety of premium fresh fruits designed for sharing during gatherings.

5. AMC Theatres Gift Pack

Entertainment-based gifts are well represented in the Costco Christmas 2025 sale. The AMC Theatres gift pack is offered at a discount of approximately 15% off. The bundle includes movie tickets and a digital gift card, making it suitable for teens, families, or casual moviegoers during the holiday season.

6. Ninja Slushi Drink-Making Machine

Appliance gifts also feature prominently this year. The Ninja Slushi drink-making machine is available at a discount of about 25% off. According to Costco Buys, “This awesome frozen drink maker has 5 settings: slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice!” The machine is designed for convenience without the need for ice or blending.

7. Sand + Fog Oversized Scented Candles

Home fragrance remains a popular Christmas gift choice. Sand + Fog oversized candles are included in the sale with a discount of around 15% off. Known for their long burn time and strong scent throw, these candles are commonly selected as gifts for teachers, hosts, and service providers.

