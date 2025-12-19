Is Andy Byron still married? All about ex-Astronomer CEO's life post-Coldplay kisscam scandal as Kristin Cabot claims she is receiving death threats

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: A fan holds up a sign during a kiss cam segment in the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The sign references the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, who was seen on a kiss cam during a Coldplay concert that led him to resign from the company. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

On Thursday, December 18, the New York Times published an exclusive interview with Kristin Cabot - the HR executive who was caught snuggling with her boss, Andy Byron, in a Coldplay concert several months ago.

Kristin Cabot playing the woman card while setting back the progress women made in the workplace is Karen-level delusion.



No one - absolutely no one - told her to boink the boss. She is not a victim. She is a clown and got the response to match it. pic.twitter.com/UJkbYO4ty8 — Sophie (@PepperGii) December 19, 2025

In her first public interview since the Coldplay incident, Cabot spoke about the death threats she had faced in its wake, saying:

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them."

In the conversation, Kristin also brought up her former boss, Andy Byron, mentioning that the two remained in touch for a while after the viral Coldplay video to exchange "crisis management advice".

However, they soon came to the conclusion that "speaking with each other was going to make it too hard for everyone to move on and heal," deciding to put an end to their conversations.

On his part, Andy Byron has still not made any public statement so far.

Last month, the former Astronomer CEO made headlines after selling his full-floor condo in Tribeca, Manhattan, for $5.8 million.

The deed for the sale showed that Andy was still married to Megan, which means that the couple have still not gone down the path of divorce following his Colplay kisscam debacle.

Per the filing, the couple currently share their home in Massachusetts.

The home, that was purchased by the Byrons for $5.4 million three years ago, now belongs to corporate lawyers.

It contains 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an open kitchen, and a pantry suite with a walk-in closet.

​ Kristin Cabot admits to being called "unemployable"

Elsewhere in her interview with the NYTimes, Kristin Cabot spoke about how the harassment she faced after the viral Coldplay clip in July 2025 "has never ended".

In addition to the infamy the clip brought upon both Byron and Cabot, they also had to resign at Astronomer.

Cabot told the media outlet that she has been in search of a job ever since, but has only heard that she's now "unemployable." She added:

"I became a meme, I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history."

While Kristin had been separated from her husband well before the Coldplay incident, the viral video also created a rift between her and her children, who now feel embarrassed at being picked up by her.

Cabot also wondered if Andy Byron faced the same heat over the video as she did, saying:

"I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a 'gold-digger' or I 'slept my way to the top', which just couldn't be further from reality... I worked so hard to dispel that all my life and here I was being accused of it."

In the months following the Coldplay clip, Kristin Cabot also became victim to doxxing, and would receive over 600 calls within a single day, with over 50 death threats, she told the media outlet.

​