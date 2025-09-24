Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot's husband was reportedly on a date at the same Coldplay concert that former CEO Andy Byron was caught in a scandal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: A fan holds up a sign during a kiss cam segment in the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The sign references the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, who was seen on a kiss cam during a Coldplay concert that led him to resign from the company. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot and former CEO Andy Byron had made it to the headlines after they were caught together on a Coldplay concert kiss cam in July 2025. Recently, a new claim about Cabot's husband, Andrew Cabot, surfaced. A source recently told The Times that Andrew, too, was at the concert with his own date.

The source further claimed that Kristin and Andrew had been living separately for a few weeks at the time. For the unversed, previous reports suggested that Andrew Cabot was in Japan when the incident unfolded at the Coldplay concert. The source continued,

"They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable. Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend."

The source further told the outlet that Kristin Cabot did not give an awkward reaction after being displayed on the kiss cam because she was cheating. According to the insider, the reaction came out because she believed it was inappropriate to be seen in that situation with her boss. The situation had previously gone viral when the video began getting circulated all across social media.

This prompted both Kristin and Andy Byron to leave their positions in the company.

Kristin Cabot reportedly filed for divorce from her apparently estranged husband, Andrew Cabot, on August 13

Since the kiss cam incident at the Coldplay concert in July, things have been chaotic for both Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron. According to reports by The Independent, it was revealed earlier this month that Kristin filed for divorce from Andrew on August 13, 2025. A spokesperson for Andrew told People,

"[Andrew and Kristin] were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert. Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening."

The source additionally stated,

"Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

The Times reported that the incident had forced Kristin Cabot to avoid the public eye and she had chosen to remain at her home in New Hampshire. It has further been reported that the incident has also exposed her to multiple death threats till now. According to the insider, Kristin was just "unlucky" and such an incident could happen to anybody.

The source even described the behavior towards Kristin as "unfathomable." The source even accused the public of taking a "lot of enjoyment at their expense." The insider then criticized how Kristin was called names like "homewrecker" when the video started going viral. The source continued that while Kristin accepted that hugging her boss was inappropriate, all the downfall and bashing was "unfair."

The source further claimed,

"Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship and a great friendship. There was no affair."

As of now, no official statement on the incident or the recent claims has been made by Kristin Cabot.