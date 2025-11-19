What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Trump's Viral "Quiet, Piggy" Outburst?

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Jimmy Kimmel is seen on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Late-night television got edgy again when Jimmy Kimmel went after Donald Trump in a rant - right after Trump lashed out at reporters asking tough questions. This popped up just as Congress backed making the Epstein files public, giving Kimmel fresh fuel. He mocked how worked up Trump gets, saying even hearing "Epstein" makes him lose it fast. Kimmel said (via Variety):

"Trump is not a happy little meal right now. Every time he gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind..."

Kimmel calls out a resurfaced Trump moment and sparks a new conversation

Jimmie Kimmel's newest opening bit got people talking when he brought up an old video showing Donald Trump on Air Force One telling a woman journalist to hush with a finger pointed and words like "Quiet, piggy" - a scene Kimmel said didn't get much notice back then, even though it felt off. Kimmel said (via Variety):

"He called her piggy... He said ‘Quiet, piggy’ to a reporter and it barely made the news… If a man spoke like that to a female coworker in a workplace harassment training video, you’d go, ‘Ah, that’s over the top. Nobody would do that.’ If the pilot on Air Force One behaved like the president, he wouldn’t be allowed to fly the plane..."

He used that clip to jump into Trump's latest clash with Mary Bruce from ABC News, who asked him tough things about Jamal Khashoggi’s killing and documents tied to Epstein popping up again at the White House. Instead of answering, Trump brushed her off, trashed the news channel, plus hinted they ought to have their broadcasting rights pulled.

Kimmel also chimed in on Trump giving a wink to FCC head Brendan Carr - a guy involved when Kimmel was briefly taken off air - joking how wild it was that the whole mess ended up helping ratings, since his comeback show hit huge numbers, turning into one of the most-watched nights ever for him.

