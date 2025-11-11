“We lost a great friend”: Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to his show’s band leader Cleto Escobedo III following his death at 59

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Clito Escobedo III, bandleader of the Jimmy Kimmel show, has died aged 59. Kimmel, a close friend to the late musician, expressed in an Instagram post that he was heartbroken, adding that he and Clito were inseparable since they were nine years old. He urged fans to say a prayer for his late friend’s family:

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician, and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.”

He added:

"The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children, and parents in your prayers.”

The 59-year-old’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed as of now.

More details on Jimmy Kimmel and Clito Escobedo III’s friendship

Clito Escobedo and Kimmel have a storied relationship that goes back decades. They grew up in Las Vegas and played together as kids. Escobedo III was born to a musician father who played sax in the Dell-kings band, which became the soul group Los Blues.

The band played at the Caspar Lounge at the Sahara hotel for years.

Kimmel brought Escobedo along as the bandleader to his newly launched eponymous show in 2003, an act that Escobedo was grateful for in his lifetime.

He told ABC7 in 2013 that he was grateful to Kimmel for the gig and would try to do the best he could, as the show’s host had trusted him with the job.

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly pulled his show from the late-night lineup last Thursday, November 6, 2025, after hearing news of his friend’s passing.

The popular host returned on Monday, November 10, 2025, and kicked off an 80s-themed week with guests like George Clooney and Christopher Cross.

