Anna Kepner's stepsibling may reportedly be under investigation after the cheerleader's mysterious death aboard the Carnival Horizon

18-year-old Anna Kepner was found dead on a Carnival cruise, and her remains were reportedly recovered from under a bed. According to a security source, Anna was wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests when she was discovered. While the investigation is ongoing, reports suggest that Anna's stepbrother may be looked into in connection to her death.

On Monday, a document was filed in Brevard County, Florida, in connection to a separate case. According to reports by NBC News, this case was related to Anna's stepmother, Shauntel Hudson's previous marriage. The document reportedly suggested that Hudson would want to pause testifying in the case, as she was told by the FBI that feds were investigating one of her children in connection to the recent incident.

The filing stated,

"[Shauntel Hudson] has been advised through discussion with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action."

The filing further suggested that due to the sensitive nature of the situation, it would be difficult for her to testify in the separate case. NBC News reported that another court filing relating to Shauntel's case described her son as a suspect in Anna Kepner's death. The filing also suggested that at the time of Anna's death, Shauntel, her children, and the victim's dad, Christopher, were present on the cruise ship.

Investigators are trying to discover whether Anna got into some altercation with her stepbrother. They are also looking into other possible factors behind her death, including overdose or a medical emergency.

Christopher Kepner revealed that the FBI had not shared a lot of details surrounding the case with him

As of now, not a lot of details have been revealed by the authorities in connection to Anna Kepner's death. Meanwhile, her father, Christopher Kepner, spoke to The Daily Mail in an exclusive interview and said that even he was not told a lot about the ongoing investigation of his daughter's death. In the interview, he said,

"We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned. Everybody came off that ship. I don't know who they are looking at or what their investigation is."

He added,

"The FBI hasn't shared anything with me yet. I would imagine they're going to be in contact with me about it—but I know as little as everybody else. I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers."

Christopher and Shaunted noticed that Anna Kepner was not present for breakfast. This was when people began looking for her until her body was reportedly discovered under the bed on the cruise ship. On November 10, administrators and students of Temple Christian School assembled at the parking lot near Anna's car for a memorial.

By the end of the memorial, the teenager's Kia was covered with flowers and balloons. Later, a group of students released a bunch of balloons as a tribute to the late teenager.