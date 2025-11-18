Body of Anna Kepner, 19, who died mysteriously on Carnival cruise, was reportedly stuffed in a blanket under a bed on the ship

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Crime scene tape marks off the area where members of the media are staging near the Princess Cruises Grand Princess cruise ship as it sits docked in the Port of Oakland on March 10, 2020 in Oakland, California. Passengers are slowly disembarking from the Princess Cruises Grand Princess a day after it docked at the Port of Oakland. The ship was held off the coast of California after 21 people on board tested tested positive for COVID-19 also known as the Coronavirus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

19-year-old Anna Kepner was found dead on a carnival cruise, earlier this month, while being on a vacation on a six-day Carribean cruise, with her family. According to new details about the cheerleaders has surfaced and her family has been told as well. Sources told The Daily Mail that Kepner was found wrapped in a blanket and also covered in life jackets.

The sources further claimed that Kepner was pushed underneath the bed, at the time when she was dead. Sources further revealed that just a night before the incident, Anna Kepner told her parents that she didn't feel well and went to her room. The New York Post reported that the family seemed clueless about Anna Kepner's whereabouts, the next day during breakfast.

The family members reportedly searched for the teenager on the entire cruise ship. According to reports, Kepner's remains were finally found by a maid who went inside her cabin at 11 am local time. The Miami-Dade County medical examiner deduced the time of death to be 11.17 am on November 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, the feds have gotten involved in the case since Anna Kepner died in international waters. Her father, Christopher Kepner, revealed that there was no confirmed information about Anna's death. Christopher further told The Mail,

"I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers."

FBI agents have not confirmed if Anna Kepner was murdered on the Carnival Horizon ship

As previously mentioned, federal agents have become in-charge of the investigation into Anna Kepner's death. As of now, they have provided no information suggesting the cause of death and if Anna died under unusual circumstances. Christopher Kepner told The Daily Mail that authorities have barely shared details about his daughter's demise.

The grieving father told the outlet,

"We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned. Everybody came off that ship. I don't know who they are looking at or what their investigation is."

He continued,

"The FBI hasn't shared anything with me yet. I would imagine they're going to be in contact with me about it – but I know as little as everybody else."

Christopher Kepner stated that the family had been waiting patiently to hear about some updates about Anna's tragic death. Christopher, who works as a crane operator stated that they stopped using the internet since the time that Anna Kepner passed away.

"I've had to shut the world out. I don't watch the TV anymore. We've literally had to stop doing anything to do with the internet," said Christopher.

According to Florida Today, in the obituary, Anna Kepner has been described as being "thoughtful, nurturing, and always thinking of others." She was further described as being reliable and helpful.

According to Florida Today, in the obituary, Anna Kepner has been described as being "thoughtful, nurturing, and always thinking of others." She was further described as being reliable and helpful.

The family of the teenager confirmed that she had just completes a test, to join military. The case is currently an ongoing investigation in connection to Anna Kepner's death.