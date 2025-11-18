Who is JT? All about rapper as she steps in to support funeral costs for late Tiktok star Girlalala

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

JT, born Jatavia Shakara Johnson, grew up in Miami and first gained fame as part of the rap pair City Girls; lately, she's been building her own path with a fearless way of rapping. This week, news spread after she stepped up to help cover funeral expenses for Girlalala (Maurice Harrison), a 21-year-old TikTok creator who was tragically killed in Florida.

Instead of staying quiet, JT posted an emotional tribute highlighting who Girlalala was as a person and how they influenced others. Alongside that message came tags such as #protecttranswomen and #protectblackwomen - not just mourning but pushing people to take action against hate and injustice.

JT supports after TikTok star Girlalala's tragic shooting death amid ongoing investigation

JT jumped in to help after the tragic passing of young TikTok star Girlalala, donating $5,000 toward funeral expenses while the South Florida community continues to process the news, as reported by TMZ. Cops report the deadly incident went down Friday evening in Lauderdale Lakes, when an argument between Girlalala and her long-term boyfriend supposedly got out of hand.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said officers showed up and spotted her in the front seat of a car, hit several times by gunfire; she was taken to a local hospital fast, but didn't survive. Police named Shanoyd Whyte Jr., her boyfriend, as the main suspect, found a gun right there, and hauled him off on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The event stirred deep sadness across the internet, especially among LGBTQ+ folks and fans on TikTok who loved her fearless vibe, rising profile, and clips mimicking tracks from JT - the musician she often mentioned and looked up to.

Though praise keeps coming, people aren't only recalling her digital footprint but also the real mark she left in South Florida's trans circles; her loss is now fueling renewed talk around abuse at home and security risks facing transgender women.

