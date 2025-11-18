Is Ariana Grande taking a break from touring? The singer hints at her next chapter

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Ariana Grande seems ready for a big change, so followers should get ready. On Good Hang with Amy Poehler lately, the singer said her next tour will take most of her focus - yet it might also be her last one anytime soon.

After endless cycles of dropping songs, practicing, plus globe-trotting shows, she feels worn out. Now, she's eyeing a fresh chapter where concerts aren't part of the plan - for now, anyway.

Ariana Grande slows down to redefine what comes next

Ariana Grande seems ready to shift gears, saying her decision to slow down didn’t come outta nowhere - it grew slowly, shaped by age, thought, but mostly knowing herself better. Her pop life used to never stop; one thing after another, often blurring the line between her personal identity and her public persona, leaving little room to breathe or evolve beyond the industry machine.

She said in the same podcast:

"I don't want to say any definitive things, like, I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time. So, I'm going to give it my all, and it's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful."

Even though she's grateful for those years - the ones that put her on the map - she feels drawn now to try things artistically she couldn’t touch before. The road ahead likely won't follow the pattern people expect; instead, it might feel more focused, mixed up in style, maybe even broader in scope.

Right now, she's somewhere in between - not fully starting over, yet juggling recording sessions while diving into film work, especially pushing Wicked: For Good with Cynthia Erivo, hitting theaters this Friday.

