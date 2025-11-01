American Horror Story cast season 13 revealed: Here’s the complete list of featured stars

American Horror Story cast season 13 is now official, with a Halloween 2026 window and a reveal that foregrounds fan history. Ryan Murphy’s team announced the lineup in an Instagram reel set to Vera Lynn’s I’ll Be Seeing You.

The video ends on Madison Montgomery’s line from Coven, “Surprise, bit*h,” which immediately pushed viewers toward witch era speculation. The cast brings back core names that defined the franchise. Jessica Lange returns to American Horror Story for the first time since Apocalypse in 2018.

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are also listed. Ariana Grande joins AHS after working with Murphy on Scream Queens. Character details remain under wraps.

American Horror Story cast season 13, complete cast list, and what each star is famous for

As per People.com report dated October 31, 2025, the reel ends with Emma Roberts’ on-screen text, which closed the cast card reveal, stating,

“Surprise bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,”

As per a People.com report dated September 21, 2025, Sarah Paulson said,

“I hope to be doing another season,”

and added, “Wink, wink.” The new lineup confirms that intent.

Jessica Lange: Known for Constance Langdon in Murder House, Sister Jude in Asylum, Fiona Goode in Coven, and Elsa Mars in Freak Show.

Sarah Paulson: Known for Lana Winters in Asylum and Cordelia Goode in Coven and Apocalypse. Also known for Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson.

Evan Peters: Known for Tate Langdon in Murder House, Kit Walker in Asylum, and James Patrick March in Hotel. Also known for Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster.

Angela Bassett: Known for Marie Laveau in Coven and Ramona Royale in Hotel. Also known for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther.

Kathy Bates: Known for Delphine LaLaurie in Coven and Iris in Hotel. Also known for Annie Wilkes in Misery.

Emma Roberts: Known for Madison Montgomery in Coven and Apocalypse. Also known for Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens.

Billie Lourd: Known for Winter Anderson in Cult and Mallory in Apocalypse. Also known for Gigi in Booksmart.

Gabourey Sidibe: Known for Queenie in Coven and Apocalypse. Also known for Precious in Precious.

Leslie Grossman: Known for Meadow Wilton in Cult and Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt in Apocalypse. Also known as Mary Cherry in Popular.

Ariana Grande: Known for Chanel #2 in Scream Queens and Cat Valentine in Victorious and Sam & Cat. Recent credits as Glinda in the Wicked films.

What the makers teased, the theme, the tone, and the Instagram reveal

The Halloween reel lists the names over Vera Lynn’s I’ll Be Seeing You. The cut ends on Roberts’ Coven line and flashes the Halloween 2026 target. The video does not identify roles or a setting. The imagery and the pull from Coven have guided most of the online reading.

Context matters for Lange’s return. Earlier this year, she shut down the idea of a comeback. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated February 2025, Jessica Lange stated,

“Oh Christ, no. I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

The new reel places her name at the close of the list, which is why the reaction has centered on the reversal.

American Horror Story cast season 13 release window, platform, and production context

Season 13 is targeting Halloween 2026 on FX. The specific date is not yet provided. The teaser frames the return after the most recent run, which was Delicate in 2023 and 2024.

The long path to this moment began with FX locking a multi-season renewal several years ago. FX renewed American Horror Story through season 13, which set the groundwork for this reveal. That history helps explain why the franchise could hold a milestone year for a larger ensemble.

One more line from the archive clarifies the change in tone around the casting. In 2019, Lange addressed future involvement and reflected on her early run. As per a People.com report dated October 31, 2025, she said in 2019,

“I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons.”

The present lineup uses that legacy as context while keeping new character names hidden for now.

Stay tuned for more updates.