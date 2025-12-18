Christmas 2025 Kohl’s sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: A Kohl's department store sign hangs outside the building on March 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Shares of Kohl's fell as it posted a drop in same-store sales in the fourth quarter. The company's annual sales and profit are projected to be below market expectations, joining Macy's and Nordstrom to warn of a challenging year for U.S. department stores. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Holiday sales are in full swing and Kohl's is getting right into the holiday spirit with their Christmas 2025 discounts. They are offering some of the biggest deals this year to help shoppers buy the perfect gift for their loved ones while making gift-giving as affordable as possible.

From home goods and kitchen appliances to cookware and beauty items, Kohl's is delivering some of its lowest prices to date.

And there are still a few days left for shoppers to get on top of their holiday shopping just in time for Christmas Day.

Kohl's also has a limited-time coupon offer until December 24 for an extra 25% discount in-store and online on top of their already discounted items.

Here are the 7 best deals to get and gift from Kohl's this Christmas

1. Simply Vera Vera Wang Plush Sherpa Cardigan in Burro Faux Fur

This plush cardigan promises to "embrace yoy with warmth and style." It has an open front design that is suitable for layering for a cozy outfit during winter or evenings at home.

It's also a high-rated item at Kohl's, with 4.1/5 stars from 399 shoppers.

Kohl's is selling it with a 32% discount. Check the product here.

2. Sonoma Goods For Life Seater Fleece Pullover

This fleece pullover is a holiday gift for him from Sonoma Goods. There are seven colors to choose from, but all are made from a blend of cotton and polyester and designed with a ribbed hemline, long sleeves, and a zipped front.

It's 37% off on Kohl's right now. You can check the item here.

3. Crock-Pot 7-qt Countdown Cook & Carry Slow Cooker

Kohl's Christmas 2025 deals include the 7-qt slow cooker from Crock-Pot. It has a programmable control panel and a digital countdown timer for easy cooking.

It automatically shifts to the warm setting once cooking is complete, keeping the meal warm and ready whenever everyone's ready to eat.

It's now for sale with a 42% discount. Check the product here.

4. Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

FitBit's Versa 4 fitness smartwatch makes an ideal gift for those who want to stay accountable and want to keep up with their workout routines.

It has more than 40 exercise modes to choose from, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and a battery life of over six days.

It's now available in three colors at Kohl's for 30% off. You can check the product here.

5. Amika Soft Strand Manifestation Nourishing Treat + Style Hair Gift Set

It's not just one but three gifts in a box. Amika's Treat + Style gift set includes their hair nourishing mask, perk up dry shampoo, and the superfruit star lightweight styling gel.

All three products are suitable for all hair types and are particularly good for dryness, according to the brand.

Kohl's is selling it now with a 30% discount from its regular price. Check the product here.

6. Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Throw Blanket

Cuddl Duds' Holiday Plaid Plush Sherpa throw blanket is a cuddle essential during the winter or cozy evenings at home.

It's made of polyester and designed to be warm, cozy, and super soft, according to the brand.

It's now selling at Kohl's for 43% off. You can check the item here.

7. Sonoma Goods For Life 14-oz Balsam Fir Single Pour Candle Jar

Candles make a small but luxurious gift option for the holidays. This Balsam Fir candle jar from Sonoma Goods features the fragrance notes of fresh balsam, crisp fir, and cedar wood that could make any room smell refreshed. Sonoma Goods also has other fragrance options at slashed prices.

Kohl's is now selling them with a 55% discount. Check the item here.

Kohl's will give most gift orders worth at least $49 made until December 19 at 11:59 pm CT free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.