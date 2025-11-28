What time will Kohl's stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

Kohl’s announces Black Friday 2025 store hours and Thanksgiving closure (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kohl’s will be open on Black Friday. It has shared the store hours for the extended holiday weekend. The stores of Kohl's will open their doors at 5:00 a.m. local time on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. They will remain open till 11.59 p.m. Kohl's has announced offers on many items on its official website on Black Friday. Discounts are available for toys, games, puzzles, clothes, and more.

It has been declared that all Kohl's stores will remain shut on Thanksgiving Day. This comes after some of the larger American retail stores shifted their focus to providing employees with time off on holidays.

The extended hours of Kohl’s will be able to accommodate the increased number of customers and allow the customers to purchase more in-store offers during both the day and night.

Kohl’s will keep offering extended hours over the weekend following Black Friday. On November 29, the store will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On November 30, the store's timings are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The store hours might change based on location. Check the brand’s official online store locator to find the nearest Kohl’s and its exact hours.

Major US retailers announce Black Friday opening and closing timings

As Black Friday approaches, the large U.S. stores have already announced their opening times on Friday, Nov. 28, to allow customers to make online plans to engage in holiday shopping. A lot of nationwide stores have set their timings to make shopping easier for customers:

Walmart stated that its stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday and stay closed on Thanksgiving.

Target will open at 6 a.m.

Best Buy announced longer Black Friday hours, saying stores will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple mentioned store hours will depend on the location. Apple Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Apple.com.

American Eagle also disclosed its holiday schedule and mentioned that most stores across the U.S. will be open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Office supply chains like Office Depot and OfficeMax will be closed on Thanksgiving. They plan to open again with their usual Friday hours.

Big retailers like Kohl’s will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day. This shows a move away from opening on holidays.