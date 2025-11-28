What happened to Blackbear? Inside singer’s health struggles as he drops Britney Spears-inspired new single after 3 years

Blackbear attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Blackbear recently released a new single, britney in '07, inspired by popstar Britney Spears's 2007 era that social media fans still find "relatable."

In an interview with Page Six published on November 27, 2025, the 35-year-old said the track captures the emotions she felt during a rocky period in her life, a period many artists experience while living in the public eye.

"Everyone has seen the iconic picture of Britney bald with the umbrella in her hand and has been like, 'Yeah, I feel that.' The head-shaving, umbrella moment shaped culture. Britney has shaped culture … and still does," said the Hot Girl Bummer singer.

Blackbear drops new single inspired by Britney Spears’ infamous 2007 era https://t.co/HKebiRhx38 pic.twitter.com/MyzW4S5aZ8 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 27, 2025

He emphasised that sometimes "people can think you’re at the top of your game" when in reality "you really feel like shaving your head and beating a car window in. You never know what people are going through."

"How Miley [Cyrus] felt while everyone was giving her s–t during the ‘Wrecking Ball’ era. How the Olsen twins [Mary-Kate and Ashley] probably always feel. You’re out here doing your best, but you feel like s–t regardless — and everyone’s judging you without having the whole story," he continued.

The singer also shared that he originally wrote the song in 2020; however, he couldn't put it out "because I thought that time [and] general unrest was fleeting. Turns out, we’re still feeling that way five years out."

Born on November 27, 1990, as Matthew Tyler Musto, Blackbear was diagnosed with severe chronic necrotising pancreatitis in 2016, which led him to undergo 10+ surgeries.

"I was a raging alcoholic on tour, slamming bottles of bourbon. I was normal party age – 24, 25 – and then one day, I just puked up blood and woke up dead on the floor of an ER," he told Miami New Times in 2018.

In an interview with Alternative Press in 2021, he revealed that he had battled heavy cocaine addiction, and at the time, had been sober for several years without alcohol and nearly three years without hard drugs.

"Now that i’m five years no alcohol and almost three no hard drugs, i’m just focused on making music that makes me feel happier and sometimes that involves self-pity, but i was taught to be as vulnerable as possible and stay true to who i am. and ever since i had my son and got engaged, i have a reason to wake up every day, so my music reflects that, but also reflects the trials i’ve faced," Blackbear told the outlet.

He also shared that he had struggled with "crippling anxiety and depression."

"It’s really tough when I have to cancel shows": Blackbear on dealing with pancreatitis

In a 2022 interview with Kerrang, Blackbear shared that his condition (pancreatitis), which can cause severe attacks enough to make him vomit blood, has led him to cancel shows.

"It’s really tough when I have to cancel shows. I just wish that people were a little more understanding. The world in general could be a little easier on people who have chronic illnesses," he said.

The IDFC singer also opened up about his sobriety journey, explaining that moving to the mountains away from Hollywood helped him keep him away from "the parties and stuff like that."

"I spend my days as a dad, with my wife and kids, and I keep myself removed from [that lifestyle]. When I’m travelling, I bring along a friend that’s sober as well. I always have accountability," said Blackbear.

Blackbear shares two children with Michele Maturo.