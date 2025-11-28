"Operation Mocking-Pastor has failed" - Candace Owens reacts to a woman claiming a TPUSA "Faith" event speaker slammed her and Tucker Carlson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on August 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and reacted to a woman who attended a TPUSA "Faith" event. The woman claimed that a TPUSA "Faith" event speaker made questionable remarks against Carlson and Candace. In the tweet, Candace praised younger generations for "demonstrating spiritual discernment."

The tweet read,

"Operation Mocking-Pastor has failed, categorically. Younger generations are demonstrating spiritual discernment, and they see these fake pastors for exactly what they are. And she is correct; Charlie would have never let this sort of naked propaganda fly."

It garnered a massive response on the social media platform, with more than 425K views as well as over 11.5K likes. The tweet was made in response to the experience a young woman had at the aforementioned event. The woman shared her experience through a TikTok video in which she claimed that she heard "weaponized hate from the stage" for 90 minutes.

The woman claimed in her video that Candace was called "evil" and "anti-Semitic" even before they opened the Bible. The woman further added that there were heavy security checks during the event, particularly on the way in. According to the women, there were armed men on the stage as well. Sharing more about the apparent event, the woman claimed that the speaker went about promoting support for Israel.

The woman even said that she believed had Charlie Kirk been alive, he would not have supported what was preached at the event. The woman claimed that the speaker went ahead calling the Left names, and she did not find it right. The young woman claimed that they were spreading hate at the event, and there were teenagers who seemed to be absorbing it. By the end of the clip, the woman said,

"It was quite disgusting, and I was not pleased at all."

Many reacted to her video, with some criticizing her and others resonating with her.

Candace Owens recently said that her show would not go on air after claiming that Macron tried to kill her

According to reports, Candace Owens announced that she was putting a halt to her show. This announcement surfaced after she claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron had attempted to kill her. Candace even claimed that she had sent these reports to the White House as well as counterterrorism teams in the US.

Candace took to X to share this piece of news. In the tweet, she further claimed that the authorities have confirmed that they've received her reports. In the tweet, Candace wrote,

"For all of you who doubted my claims, you can now look to the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth."

As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 16.5 million views as well as crossed over 120K likes. Many reacted to her tweet, with a lot of them actually hoping and praying for Candace and her family's safety. Despite her claims, the authorities have not issued any official statement.