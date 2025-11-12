"I told the truth" - Candace Owens reacts to Megyn Kelly releasing clip of Charlie Kirk telling Tucker Carlson to "go max" on Israel at TPUSA event

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 29: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on March 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air today. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

After Megyn Kelly released an old clip of Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens grabbed the opportunity to emphasize her truth. Retweeting the clip on X, Owens wrote in its caption:

"Tucker Carlson told the truth. I told the truth. Zionists hate us because we told the truth. Megyn was a part of the conversation. Charlie told Tucker Carlson to "Go Max. Go max"- on the topic of Israel and Epstein."

The podcaster also shared the link to the full YouTube video in which Kelly released the old footage in her tweet.

For the unversed, the clip was taken from Megyn Kelly's latest appearance on Stu Does America, where she and host Stu Burguiere talk about Charlie Kirk. Kelly started by mentioning that perhaps those who didn't know Kirk personally misunderstood him, adding:

"He was hugely important to the conservative movement, but he didn't do it by discouraging debate or trying to tell one faction they couldn't or shouldn't say something or not... He didn't always do it, but he wanted those discussions to happen."

Megyn went on to say that she didn't believe the recent debate between Tucker and Ben Shapiro over Israel would've upsetted Charlie. She added that Kirk continued to invite Carlson to TPUSA events despite knowing his views on Israel.

She then recounted a TPUSA event from July 2025, where both Kelly and Carlson were present and met with Charlie Kirk. At the event, Megyn held a Q&A about the Epstein Files controversy, which Kirk had encouraged backstage.

When Carlson went on-stage, he talked about Israel, with his comments receiving a strong backlash from the pro-Israel crowd. She then shared a video from her gallery at the event, where Kirk was heard encouraging Tucker to "go max" on the subject of Israel.

After playing the clip, Megyn highlighted the need to be realistic, adding:

"Charlie understood what was happening to the conservative movement over Israel. He probably understood it better than any of us, because he absolutely loved Israel, and yet he represented and was of young people... He understood exaclty where Tucker stood in all this, and wanted him to "go max"."

​ Candace Owens calls Kash Patel "a teenager in love"

Besides Charlie Kirk, another controversy that Candace Owens has reacted to this week is the one revolving around FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, and her $5 million defamation lawsuit against Elijah Schaffer.

After Schaffer, who is a MAGA podcaster, posted a lengthy video response to Wilkins' suit, the legal action drew attention of netizens, one of which was Owens.

Retweeting a post calling out Patel for "punishing" American First podcasters who "offended his girlfriend," Owens claimed that he should "step down" from his position at the FBI, also writing:

"This is excruciatingly embarrassing. He's a teenager in love representing the Federal government."

On his part, Kash Patel has made no comments about his girlfriend's lawsuits or the reactions they've earned over social media.

