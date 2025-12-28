Why was 'Real Tarzann' Mike Holston hospitalized? Skydiving accident explained

Mike Holston (Image via Instagram / @therealtarzann)

Animal influencer Mike “The Real Tarzann” Holston was hospitalized following a skydiving accident, prompting concern among fans and followers after he shared updates from his hospital bed. The 32-year-old content creator confirmed the incident through social media posts on Saturday, December 27, revealing that he sustained multiple injuries during the mishap.

Holston shared photos and videos showing himself on a stretcher, including images where he appeared to be in traction. Despite visible discomfort, he reassured followers with a thumbs-up gesture. Addressing the situation on Instagram, he stated,

“Yesterday I had a Skydiving accident I’ll probably be out for a few weeks.” While he did not immediately disclose the exact cause of the accident, Holston said he plans to release a detailed explanation later.

Animal Influencer Mike 'Real Tarzann' Holston Injured in Skydiving Accident https://t.co/ROeDJsKcRh pic.twitter.com/HNXYMZW11P — TMZ (@TMZ) December 28, 2025

At the time of posting, the influencer acknowledged the severity of his condition:

“I’m pretty banged up at the moment in some pretty good pain but just happy to be alive.” He also hinted at resilience in recovery, saying, “I know a lot of yall want to see me down but don’t count on it too long enjoy while you can!”

Instagram story updates show Mike Holston’s condition improving after skydiving accident

Further updates were shared via Instagram Stories, where Holston appeared immobilized on a stretcher in one clip and wearing a neck collar in another. Expressing frustration with being forced to rest, he remarked,

“F* me, dawg. [They’re] making me sit down for a bit so I have no other choice but to listen.” He also described the initial aftermath of the accident, explaining, “I was f*ed up for like three hours. I couldn’t even breathe. My chest was killing me.”

Later videos showed improvement in his condition. Without the neck collar and sitting upright, Holston reassured viewers, stating,

“Thank God all is well, they didn’t get me off this earth today.” He concluded with a message to followers: “Nothing to worry about! Just another rough day at the office.”

Holston has not yet provided medical specifics or timelines for recovery, but he confirmed that he will share more details once he is discharged. Us Weekly has reached out for further comment.