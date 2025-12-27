Are Home Depot stores open on New Year 2026? Store timings and more to know

Are Home Depot stores open on New Year 2026? (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

With the New Year's Day knocking at the door, most shoppers are weighing their options of celebrating or last-minute shopping, and are examining which of the big time stores are going to be open. Home improvement stores that are big tend to shift the time according to the holiday that leaves customers unsure of whether they can make that quick supply visit or project purchase.

That being said, here is an overview of how Home Depot is managing New Year 2026 business, such as what customers can expect about the times the store should be open and any alterations to normal service.

Are Home Depot stores open on New Year 2026?

Home Depot is expected to be open on New Year's Day, operating on a modified holiday schedule for customers who may need supplies as the new year begins.

Majority of the stores will open at 6 a.m. and extend their services to shoppers till 10 p.m. but depending on the location, the local laws and the decision made by the individual stores, these timings may change.

The retailer usually modifies its timing in regard to the significant holidays i.e. a few of the locations would be opened later or earlier than usual.

Due to potential changes and updates in the schedules, customers who are planning to visit will be advised to check the local store hours in advance: calling the store, looking at the site or using the online locator to verify the information and go out.

Home Depot has long hours during the holidays and will find it easy to get down to business and complete home improvement projects or secure some essential supplies that will ensure that the new year begins on a very productive start.

