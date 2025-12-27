"Bro about to start a riot" - Internet reacts to Clavicular saying he joined the FaZe Clan amid group members quitting

The Kick app logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States, on November 25, 2024. (Photo Illustration by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Clavicular recently took to X and announced that he was joining FaZe Clan. The tweet surfaced around the time when several members had been leaving the group. In his tweet, Clavicular wrote that he would use the name FaZe N*gga, further garnering even more attention on the social media platform.

Many netizens reacted to it and believed that it would start a "riot." Other users made references to the recent incident in which Clavicular ran over a man who apparently had been stalking him for months. One user tweeted,

"Lmao bro about to start a riot with this tweet. 💀"

"Pretty boy Clav will be VERY popular in prison," added a tweet.

"Clavicular rise has to be studied 😭 from running over a man to running the entire faze clan," wrote a netizen.

A lot of other netizens shared their opinions on Clavicular's announcement of joining the FaZe Clan. One user commented,

"Bro just murdered person and going to faze clan lmao."

"FaZe Felon? Congrats on the glow-up from hit and run to hit and fun🫡," read a tweet.

"You are the only FaZe member now. I think they owe you ownership stake," noted another X user.

Several FaZe Clan members have been quitting lately

While Clavicular announced being a part of FaZe Clan, a lot of its members have been exiting the group lately. The members who left the group recently include Stable Ronaldo, Adapt, Lacy, JasonTheWeen, and Silky. Stable Ronaldo was the first one to announce his exit from the group.

Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and JasonTheWeen shared "Left @FaZeClan" on X, announcing their departure. Meanwhile, Lacy posted another tweet expressing his gratitude to the entire community for supporting him throughout. FaZe Adapt took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"Left @FaZeClan. 14 Years. Over half of my life, I'd be lying if I said this didn't hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who's been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come."

Meanwhile, Banks, who resigned from the position of the group's CEO a few months back in July, reacted to the frequent departures. According to Banks, he had nothing to do with whatever has been happening in FaZe Clan. He took to X and tweeted,

"I have nothing to do with what's going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best. If there's anything I can do to help, I'm here. Nobody loves FaZe more than me."

As for Clavicular, he has found himself in the middle of a controversy after he ran over a stalker. While he claimed to have acted in self-defense, many did not find it believable. The incident happened during a livestream, and thus, several clips capturing the same have surfaced on social media platforms. During the same livestream, Clavicular could be heard telling a man that he thought he was in danger.

Fans are now eager to witness the fate of the FaZe Clan with the massive changes within the group.