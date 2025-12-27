New Year’s Day 2026: Complete list of supermarket and stores open to do last-minute shopping

Illuminated numerals reading '2026' are displayed in Times Square in New York City, United States on December 18, 2025. A Kia vehicle, an official partner of Times Square New Yearâs Eve 2026, is positioned beside the installation, which will remain on public display through December 23 before being installed atop One Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. (Photo by Nazli Zeynep Karabulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The United States has a federal holiday on New Year’s Day, which implies that a few government offices and services are closed. On January 1, 2026, when the shopping malls may be closed, customers who need to run chores, buy groceries, or have dinner are going to have a variety of choices.

Though the timetable can vary depending upon the location, most supermarkets, restaurants, and retailers will work on regular schedules or holiday schedules, and last-minute shopping and dining can be done.

Grocery and pharmacy stores open on New Year’s Day 2026

Many supermarkets and pharmacies will stay open on January 1. However, some might follow special holiday schedules:

Walgreens - Regular hours

Publix - Holiday hours

Winn-Dixie - Regular hours

Pete’s Fresh Market - Holiday hours

Stores Open on New Year’s Day 2026

The following retailers are expected to be open on January 1, though many will operate on modified or reduced schedules:

7-Eleven (most locations open 24/7)

Acme Markets

Albertsons

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club (clubs and gas stations open)

Bravo Supermarkets

Casey’s

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS Pharmacy (reduced hours)

Dollar General

Duane Reade (limited hours)

Erewhon Market

Harris Teeter

Key Food

Kroger

Maverik

Morton Williams Supermarket

Publix Super Markets (some locations close early)

QuickCheck

Ralphs Grocery Store

Safeway

Sedano’s Supermarkets

Speedway (most locations 24/7)

Target (generally regular hours, varies by store)

The Fresh Market

The Home Depot

Walgreens

Walmart

Wawa

Stores closed on New Year’s Day 2026

Here are the stores that will be closed on New Year's Day.