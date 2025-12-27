Type keyword(s) to search

New Year’s Day 2026: Complete list of supermarket and stores open to do last-minute shopping

A complete list of grocery stores, retailers, and pharmacies open and closed on New Year’s Day 2026, including holiday hours and closures
posted by Gomala Devi
Saturday 12/27/2025 at 6:20AM EST
  • Illuminated numerals reading '2026' are displayed in Times Square in New York City, United States on December 18, 2025. A Kia vehicle, an official partner of Times Square New Yearâs Eve 2026, is positioned beside the installation, which will remain on public display through December 23 before being installed atop One Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. (Photo by Nazli Zeynep Karabulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    The United States has a federal holiday on New Year’s Day, which implies that a few government offices and services are closed. On January 1, 2026, when the shopping malls may be closed, customers who need to run chores, buy groceries, or have dinner are going to have a variety of choices.

    Though the timetable can vary depending upon the location, most supermarkets, restaurants, and retailers will work on regular schedules or holiday schedules, and last-minute shopping and dining can be done.

     

    Grocery and pharmacy stores open on New Year’s Day 2026

    Many supermarkets and pharmacies will stay open on January 1. However, some might follow special holiday schedules:

    • Walgreens - Regular hours
    • Publix - Holiday hours
    • Winn-Dixie - Regular hours
    • Pete’s Fresh Market - Holiday hours

    Stores Open on New Year’s Day 2026

    The following retailers are expected to be open on January 1, though many will operate on modified or reduced schedules:

    • 7-Eleven (most locations open 24/7)
    • Acme Markets
    • Albertsons
    • Big Lots
    • BJ’s Wholesale Club (clubs and gas stations open)
    • Bravo Supermarkets
    • Casey’s
    • Circle K
    • Cumberland Farms
    • CVS Pharmacy (reduced hours)
    • Dollar General
    • Duane Reade (limited hours)
    • Erewhon Market
    • Harris Teeter
    • Key Food
    • Kroger
    • Maverik
    • Morton Williams Supermarket
    • Publix Super Markets (some locations close early)
    • QuickCheck
    • Ralphs Grocery Store
    • Safeway
    • Sedano’s Supermarkets
    • Speedway (most locations 24/7)
    • Target (generally regular hours, varies by store)
    • The Fresh Market
    • The Home Depot
    • Walgreens
    • Walmart
    • Wawa

    Stores closed on New Year’s Day 2026

    Here are the stores that will be closed on New Year's Day.

    • Aldi
    • Costco Wholesale
    • FedEx
    • IKEA
    • Rite Aid
    • Sam’s Club
    • Trader Joe’s
    • UPS

