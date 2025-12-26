7 thoughtful Sephora gift ideas for New Year 2026

Illuminated hanging Sephora store sign under ceiling overhang, San Francisco, California, August 14, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Holiday shopping has not yet come to an end, with New Year's Day around the corner. With endless options to browse from in beauty stores, including Sephora, it can be difficult to shortlist thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. Beauty products often aren't one-size-fits-all, which can help you select products that work for your loved ones, adding a touch of thoughtfulness.

Whether it is a lip balm for a friend who forgets to moisturize her lips or an eyeshadow kit for a loved one who has been adding it to their shopping list for a long time, use this guide to guide your thinking. To make it easier, we have curated a list of seven thoughtful beauty and wellness products from Sephora.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion and these products are not affiliated.

7 thoughtful Sephora gift ideas for your loved ones for New Year 2026

Beauty trends fluctuate over time, but thoughtful gifts remain a constant. Here are seven products from Sephora you can purchase for your loved ones as they ring in 2026:

1. Glossier You Fleur Duo Perfume Gift Set

The Glossier You Fleur Duo Perfume Gift Set is currently priced at $70.40. This kit is for your loved ones who prefer fresh scents. The kit includes two perfume sizes, allowing them to keep one at home and the other handy while they are out and about.

2. Sephora's Starter Brush Set

The 6-piece Sephora brush set is priced at $55, and as the name suggests, it is ideal for those starting out on their makeup journey. Whether for the eyes or the face, your loved ones don't have to rely solely on their fingers for applying makeup.

3. Act+Acre Scalp Gua Sha Tool

For the girlies who are losing hair this winter season, the Act+Acre Scalp Gua Sha Tool can be a thoughtful choice. The product is priced at $48 and aims to support overall follicle growth. Customers reported that it is relaxing to use and gives their hair a fuller appearance.

4. Ceremonia Hair Heat Protectant Spray

The Ceremonia heat protectant spray is priced at $27 for a 200 ml bottle. The four-in-one spray helps detangle, protects against UV rays and heat and claims to reduce frizz. According to the product description, it is suited for all hair types.

5. Armani Beauty Lipstick

Previously awarded the Allure Beauty Award (2022), the Armani long-lasting lipstick is priced currently at $45. While there are mixed reviews about the lasting power of the lipstick, most agree that it is soft to apply and doesn't dry out.

6. Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair

The Tatcha Indigo Barrier Repair cream is priced at $92. According to the product description, the cream soothes redness and strengthens the skin barrier to enhance glow. Most customers on the Sephora website praised the product, noting that it can moisturize without clogging pores.

7. Salt & Stone Body Wash

The Salt & Stone Saffron and Cedar Body Wash is priced at $36. Made with blueberry extract, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, the body wash can soothe and nourish the skin. Belonging to the warm and spicy fragrance family, the body wash opens with the notes of saffron, jasmine and cedarwood.

Thoughtfulness can be the new beauty trend for 2026, with gifts curated with consideration.