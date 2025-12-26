The Wordle logo is being displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

​If today’s Wordle made you pause a little longer than usual, you’re not alone. The December 26 puzzle looks simple on the surface, but it quietly tricks players with repeating letters. If you’re staring at the grid and second-guessing every move, this guide is here to help.

Before we jump into the hints and answer, let’s quickly go over how Wordle works for anyone who might be new.

What is Wordle and how does it work?

Wordle is a daily word game where you get six chances to guess one five-letter word. After each guess, the boxes change colour.

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Grey means the letter is not in the word at all.

The goal is to use these clues to slowly narrow down the answer. There’s only one puzzle each day, which is why so many people play it as part of their morning routine.

Easy hints for today’s Wordle (December 26)

If you want to solve the puzzle on your own, try these simple hints first. Stop reading when it clicks.

The word is a noun.

It has two vowels.

The vowels sit next to each other in the middle.

There is a repeating letter in the word.

The word is linked to movement or quick action.

It’s a word you hear often in daily life.

Still stuck? One more gentle nudge.

The word starts and ends with a consonant, and it’s very short and familiar.

Why today’s puzzle felt tricky

The challenge today comes from the repeated letters. Many players like to start Wordle with words that use five different letters to gather information fast.

That strategy works most days, but it can delay answers that repeat the same letter.

Once you notice the double vowel in the middle, the puzzle becomes much easier. Until then, it’s easy to overthink and look for something more complex than needed.

Today’s Wordle answer (December 26)

If you’re ready to see the solution, here it is.

The answer to today’s Wordle is:

SPEED