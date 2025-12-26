Song Sung Blue soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in Song Sung Blue (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Focus Features)

Song Sung Blue is a 2025 biographical musical drama directed by Craig Brewer. It stars Hugh Jackman as Mike "Lightning" Sardina, a mechanic and recovering alcoholic, and Kate Hudson as Claire "Thunder" Sardina, a hairdresser and single mom.

The film tells the real-life story of this Milwaukee couple who formed a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder in the late 1980s. Adapted from Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary, it covers their meeting as impersonators, marriage, blending families, rising local fame, including an opening performance for Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and facing major challenges such as accidents and loss.

Supporting roles include Michael Imperioli as a Buddy Holly impersonator, Ella Anderson and King Princess as the daughters, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. Jackman and Hudson sang the Diamond covers themselves, with an original score by Scott Bomar.

The movie premiered at AFI Fest in October 2025 and was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, by Focus Features. It combines uplifting performances with honest examinations of everyday struggles and resilience through music.

Song Sung Blue: Full soundtrack list

The soundtrack focuses on Neil Diamond hits. Most are performed by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. Some tracks feature supporting actors.

Cherry, Cherry- Hugh Jackman feat. Kate Hudson (2:39)

Hugh Jackman feat. Kate Hudson (2:39) I’m a Believer- Hugh Jackman feat. Kate Hudson (2:47)

Hugh Jackman feat. Kate Hudson (2:47) Oh Boy!- Michael Imperioli (2:07)

Michael Imperioli (2:07) Walkin’ After Midnight- Kate Hudson (2:23)

Kate Hudson (2:23) Get On Up- The Ton3s (2:31)

The Ton3s (2:31) Forever in Blue Jeans- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (3:11)

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (3:11) Sweet Caroline- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (3:35)

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (3:35) Play Me- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (4:07)

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (4:07) Crunchy Granola Suite- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (3:20)

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (3:20) Holly Holy- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (4:15)

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (4:15) Everyday- Michael Imperioli (2:11)

Michael Imperioli (2:11) Sweet Dreams- Tate Hudson (2:37)

Tate Hudson (2:37) I Am…I Said- Hugh Jackman (3:30)

Hugh Jackman (3:30) I’ve Been This Way Before- Kate Hudson (3:43)

Kate Hudson (3:43) Soolaimon/Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (5:57)

Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (5:57) Song Sung Blue- Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson (4:04)

Key highlights include the energetic "Sweet Caroline" for crowd scenes. The solo "I Am…I Said" shows personal reflection.

What is Song Sung Blue all about?

Song Sung Blue follows Milwaukee residents Mike Sardina and Claire Stengl, who meet while doing celebrity impersonations. They fall in love, marry and start a Neil Diamond tribute duo, Lightning & Thunder. The couple builds a following in Wisconsin venues, blends their families and achieves a highlight by performing with Eddie Vedder.

Their journey includes career highs, family joys, financial strains and serious setbacks, including a life-changing accident and further hardships. The story shows how passion for music helps them navigate love, perseverance and real-life difficulties.

Where to watch Song Sung Blue?

Song Sung Blue is currently playing in theaters nationwide. It is not yet available on streaming platforms.

