What is Life of Kylie star Jordyn Woods' net worth? Modeling career, business ventures, and more explored

Jordyn Woods (Image via Getty)

Jordyn Woods, known for starring in reality shows like Life of Kylie and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, got engaged to NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Ever since the news broke out, netizens have been curious about the reality TV personality’s net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jordyn Woods’ net worth is $6 million in 2025. Her sources of income are diverse and numerous. She has not only worked in the television industry but has also had several business ventures in the fashion world.

Jordyn is also an entrepreneur, owning two businesses, Woods by Jordyn and The Tox Buckhead.

Apart from that, she had also modeled for various brands and even collaborated with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters on quite a few of their business projects.

Besides, she also holds a strong presence on social media. At the time of writing, Jordyn boasts over 11.7 million followers on Instagram.

Now that she has stepped into a new chapter of her life with her partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, here’s a look at her background and her overall career that paved her way in the entertainment industry.

Exploring Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ alum Jordyn Woods’ career in modeling, her business ventures, and more







The Life of Kylie star was born on September 23, 1997, in L.A., California. She is one of the four children of talent and brand manager Elizabeth and sound engineer John.

She was young when her parents divorced. Shortly after, at the age of 13, she chose to be homeschooled as her family settled in Calabasas.

She lost her father when she was only 19.

Her life took a turn when, in 2015, she caught the attention of the modeling agency Wilhelmina.

She eventually signed with the agency, which resulted in Jordyn walking her first-ever runway in the Christian Siriano and Lane Bryant fashion show.

Jordyn’s life took a drastic turn when she entered the circle of the Kardashians and the Jenners. Everything changed for her, both personally and professionally.

The 2016 to 2019 period was significant for Jordyn. During that period, she got the chance to model for Khloé Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American.

She then hit a milestone in her career when she got the opportunity to walk her first New York Fashion Week show.

While on one hand, Jordyn earned from her modeling gigs, on the other, she made her way into the television industry.

In 2015, Jordyn debuted on television as a guest cast member on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She stayed as a guest on the show for several years until 2019.

Simultaneously, she also appeared in the eight-part reality series Life of Kylie. It was in that show that Jordyn and Kylie took part in a “friendship ceremony” and made their friendship official.

In the coming years, Jordyn appeared on different television shows, like Hip Hop Squares and The Masked Singer, in which she participated as a Kangaroo.

However, that is not all. Jordyn has ventured outside of television. She has acted as Dee in the ABC sitcom Grown-ish, and later starred as the heroine in the BET+film Trigger.

Jordyn has multiple business ventures. Every single one that she started has been in the cosmetic or fashion industries.

In 2018, she started a company called SECNDNTURE, which is a size-inclusive line of activewear.

However, standing in 2025, the company has perhaps shut its doors. The assumption can be made primarily because of the lack of recent updates.

Soon after, Jordyn joined forces with her former best friend, Kylie Jenner. Together, they released a new line, under the Kylie Cosmetics brand called the Kylie x Jordyn collection.

After this, Jordyn continued to branch out.

First, she created a hair extension business with Easilocks. Then, she started her own fitness app, FRSTPLACE.

But even this app appears to be deactivated (the website for this app seems to be broken, with the Instagram account last updated in 2022).

As of 2025, Jordyn is the founder and CEO of Woods By Jordyn. This brand sells “elevated statement pieces designed for every body, curated to perfection.”

She also owns The Tox Buckhead, which is a “sleek urban retreat designed for ultimate relaxation and transformation.”

As for her personal life, Jordyn lived with Kylie in the heyday of their friendship, but things took a drastic turn in 2019, when Khloé’s then-partner, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Jordyn.

In the fallout of the tryst, Jordyn was allegedly kicked out of the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

In 2020, she began dating Karl-Anthony, and five years later, she is now engaged to the NBA star.

Stay tuned for more updates.