How to watch The Life of Chuck online? Streaming options explained

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Hamill attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's "The Life Of Chuck" at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Stephen King’s adaptation on screen, The Life of Chuck, is a 2024 fantasy drama film directed by Mike Flanagan, who directed the best-talks series on Netflix, The Haunting of Hill House. Starring Tom Hiddleston at the center, the film follows its own concept. Unlike most movies that follow a straightforward timeline, The Life of Chuck follows a ‘’reverse chronological’’ order, starting near the end of Chuck’s life and moving toward his childhood.

From December 26, 2025, The Life of Chuck is now available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.

His life seems ordinary at first, but as the story moves backward, we learn the layers of his character, his relationships, and the choices he made. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, and was later released in theaters by Neon on June 6, 2025. It earned $19 million worldwide and won the People’s Choice Award at the TIFF.

The film is split into three parts: Act Three: Thanks, Chuck, Act Two: Buskers Forever, and Act One: I Contain Multitudes. Starting with the end of the universe, people observe strange and disastrous events happening everywhere, like the internet going down and natural catastrophes. But the one thing that stuck in the mind of another co-star, Marty Anderson (Chiwetel Ejiofor), is a billboard with Tom Hiddleston’s face on it, and the caption below reads, “39 Great Years! Thanks, Chuck!”

This statement is said by his wife, Ginny, while Chuck is lying on a hospital bed and dying from a brain tumor. She says, “39 great years. Thanks, Chuck,” as a final goodbye. The story then moves to Chuck’s past, showing his adult life, which is joyful and spontaneous. Finally, the focus shifts to his early days, where we see that he lost his parents young and lived with his grandparents.

The story comes full circle when Chuck learns about “containing multitudes” from his teacher, realizing that his memories and experiences create a universe inside him. After inheriting his grandfather’s house, he goes into the cupola and sees a vision of his future death. This inspires him to live fully, repeating, “I am wonderful, I deserve to be wonderful, and I contain multitudes,” bringing the story back to the present and showing how he chooses the path for his life.

Where to watch The Life of Chuck online

The 2025 film The Life of Chuck is now available to rent or buy online. Since July 29, 2025, viewers can watch it on platforms like Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV. Renting the film costs $9.99 (you can watch it for 48 hours after starting), while buying it costs $19.99.

For now, subscribing to Hulu is the better option instead of renting or buying. Hulu is now the home for Mike Flanagan’s film because Neon films usually partner with them for streaming.

From December 26, 2025, the film is available to stream on Hulu. In the U.S., Hulu offers: