Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Did Shane & Ilya finally get their happy ending?

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@heatedrivalrycrave)

Heated Rivalry, the acclaimed Canadian sports romance series created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney, adapts Rachel Reid's bestselling 2019 novel, the second in her Game Changers series.

The six-episode season premiered on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US with a two-episode drop on November 28, 2025, becoming a breakout hit for its steamy, emotional portrayal of a secret romance between rival hockey players.

In the finale, Shane and Ilya achieve a partial but hearfelt happy ending in episode 6 titled “The Cottage”. They declare their love, secure family support from Shane’s parents and devise a private plan for more time together, closing on intimate hope, though remaining closeted publicly.

Hudson Williams stars as Shane Hollander, the disciplined Montreal centre while Connor Storrie plays Ilya Rozanov, the provocative Boston forward. Supporting roles include François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, and Dylan Walsh as David Hollander.

The series charts Shane and Ilya's evolution from secretive hookups to profound love, amid hockey's demands and closeted realities.

Episode 5 ended with Scott Hunter's bold public kiss with Kip after the championship, sparking league-wide inspiration. Ilya, mourning his father, calls Shane in Russian to express feelings and accepts the cottage invite: "I'm coming to the cottage."

Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 ending explained: What happens at the Cottage and what the ending means for Shane and Ilya's future?

Episode 6 centres on Shane and Ilya's off-season retreat to Shane's secluded lake house outside Ottawa, offering rare freedom to deepen their bond.

It opens with Scott Hunter's MVP acceptance speech at a bar, publicly affirming his love for Kip and setting a tone of possibility.

Shane arrives at the airport to pick up Ilya. The car ride begins awkwardly but eases as Ilya admits nervousness about uninterrupted time together and reaches for Shane's hand. Shane had lied to his parents, claiming a silent retreat.

At the cottage, a modern home with floor-to-ceiling windows symbolizing vulnerability- they tour playfully, referencing pop culture, before sharing passionate kisses. They pledge total honesty for the stay and admit exclusivity, confirming no other partners recently.

Domestic moments build intimacy: grilling burgers, fireside conversations where Ilya reveals jealousy over Shane's ex and trauma from his mother's suicide at age 12 (lightened by calling a loon a "stupid Canadian wolf bird"). They cuddle, exchange tentative affections.

Playful scenes include video games as rival teams and a near-exposure during a call with Hayden where Ilya distracts Shane intimately.

Outside, soccer turns serious when Ilya proposes signing with Ottawa for proximity and a sham marriage to Svetlana for citizenship issues. Shane tearfully rejects the marriage idea, begging for alternatives.

That night, Shane presents his plan that Ilya join Ottawa as a free agent; they launch a joint mental health charity honoring Ilya's mother Irina, reframing their rivalry as friendship to justify public closeness without arousing suspicion. A summer hockey camp is also suggested.

In an emotional peak, Ilya says "I love you" in English first. Shane reciprocates. They embrace, watch the sunrise and connect physically with newfound tenderness.

The next day, swimming and kissing are interrupted by David's unexpected arrival for a forgotten charger. He catches them in an intimate position. Panicked, they head to Shane's parents' home.

Shane comes out to his parents, declaring Ilya his lover. Over vodka, they reveal their multi-year history.

Yuna expresses regret for not fostering openness; David processes shock but affirms support. Humor diffuses tension, a joke about their long "rivalry." Scott's bravery mention triggers Shane's panic attack; Ilya comforts him, casually calling himself "boyfriend."

The parents fully accept, vowing secrecy and offering future help.

The finale closes on a quiet car ride back to the cottage post-family talk, set to "Bad Things" by Cailin Russo. Subtle gestures as their toe touches, lingering glances, convey profound contentment and quiet optimism.

Creator Jacob Tierney deliberately ends here, differing from the book's public charity press conference, to focus on personal intimacy, Shane and Ilya driving off into the sunset together.

No full public coming out or resolution- Shane and Ilya remain discreet professionally but they've built a sustainable foundation: love confessed, gained family's support and planned practical steps for future.

This understated close emphasizes queer joy in private triumphs, leaving public challenges for future seasons while delivering emotional payoff.

What to expect from Heated Rivalry season 2

Renewed swiftly after massive viewership success, season 2 will adapt Reid's sequel The Long Game, following Shane and Ilya in an established relationship post-team changes and charity launch.

Expect navigating secrecy's strains, deeper family integration, personal growth, and realistic obstacles alongside continued intimacy and joy. Side stories like Scott and Kip may expand. Tierney aims for intimate storytelling; production timelines suggest a late 2026 or 2027 release.

Where to watch Heated Rivalry season 1

All episodes of Heated Rivalry season 1 are streaming now on HBO Max in the US and Crave in Canada.

