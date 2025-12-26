General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in December 2025

Kathleen Gati, Jane Elliot and Parry Shen of General Hospital [Custom cover edited for Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

The month of December 2025 saw many cast changes in General Hospital enhancing the soap’s storyline. While Brad Cooper’s return to Port Charles added to the series of returning characters in the plot, Tracy Quartermaine and Valentin Cassadine’s returns to the plot were expected. The captive Commissioner, Anna Devane, was also shown as a hostage.

A quick recap of the month’s storyline shows Willow’s court case, Portia’s secret revelation, Brad’s return and Anna’s shocking realization as the chief points in focus. While the previous month had hinted at Valentin’s return to the plot of General Hospital, his escape from prison and his stay at Carly’s as a fugitive was a surprise.

The month also revealed that the unaware Anna was held hostage in Spoon Island, where Pascal served her meals. Later, she was given a book written by Faison as a secret message, which shocked her. Meanwhile, Sidwell blackmailed Laura and Sonny for the latter’s piers. Sonny asked Laura to pretend to concede while he would look for ways to bring down the mobster.

Elsewhere, on Emma’s encouragement, Gio tried to reconcile with Dante while the latter was driven to accept Gio by Rocco’s ultimatum. As such, Christmas saw the family come together to share the festive cheer. At the same time, Carly hid Valentin in her attic while pretending otherwise before Brennan, Josslyn and others. However, she brought Charlotte secretly home to meet Valentin as her Christmas gift to the father and the daughter.

General Hospital fans also saw Brad arrive in town and reconnect with Britt. The two friends went to dine and ran up a huge cost. They fled from the restaurant, only to have Chase arrest them. However, Jason paid off their bill helping their release. Elsewhere, Willow’s hearing exposed Portia’s affair with Isaiah and Drew’s blackmail fiasco.

General Hospital: All returning cast members for December 2025

Parry Shen as Brad Cooper

Wednesday, December 17, 2025, saw Brad return to town and meet Britt. The two friends were overjoyed to see each other after a long time. They had dinner at an expensive restaurant while catching up with each other’s news. However, they ran up a cost they could not pay. As such, on Britt’s suggestion, they dashed. While they had a hearty laugh over their experience, Chase was soon at her door to arrest them.

While Nina did not pick up her call for help, Britt reached out to Jason. Jason arrived at the police station to learn of the complete story. He refused to bail them out, inviting scathing criticism from Brad. However, Jason paid off the restaurant with 40% tip, forcing the charges to be dropped. Brad was also seen interacting with Lucas who informed him about moving in with Marco.

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

While Stuart’s Valentin was expected to return to the active storyline for some time, first week of December 2025 saw him land at Carly’s place looking for a place to hide. Soon, Carly had to put the fugitive up at her attic while trying to hide the fact from boyfriend Brennan, daughters Joss and Donna, and all others.

Valentin asked her to deliver a crypted message to Charlotte and was seen promising support to Carly in return. He also decorated a Christmas tree in the attic since it was his first Christmas without Charlotte. In surprising benevolence, Carly brought Charlotte to secretly meet him in the attic.

Paige Herschell as Jacinda

December 11, 2025, saw Jacinda return to the screen as she shared emotional moments with Michael. The duo was seen getting intimate in Nina’s office. General Hospital fans witnessed Michael expressing his honest interest in her, regretting their current situation.

Bluesy Burke as Charlotte Cassadine

Tuesday, December 9, 2025, saw Charlotte appear onscreen with her mother while missing her father. She was also seen informing Lulu about Valentin’s cryptic message while agreeing to talk to Brennan. She told Lulu how she missed Valentin.

Later on, December 24, 2025, Carly got her to her attic, on the pretense of helping with Nativity set, to reunite her with her father who was hiding in Carly’s attic.

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

Commissioner Anna had gone missing some time back. December 2025 saw the revelation of Anna’s hostage situation. She was shown being held in a small room in Spoon Island. While Pascal served her, she remained unaware about her kidnapper’s identity. However, Pascal also provided her with a book written by Faison. This was meant to be a message for her, which shocked Anna.

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Price

As part of Mayor Laura’s imagination, Jeff’s Cyrus made a cameo appearance. However, his appearance was very short and added to the mayor’s disturbed mind.

The same episode also saw Laura remembering the already-dead Esme Price, played by Avery Pohl. It was a short cameo.

Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine

While a central character in General Hospital, Jane’s Tracy was away from the soap’s storyline for a few weeks. However, she returned to the soap to find that her son had a heart ailment and Drew had taken away much of the Quartermaine assets. She also met with Laura and pushed Martin to ask his boss to return the Quartermaine stuff.

Moreover, the matriarch also stood in the court’s stand as one of the witnesses. She lied about Michael’s presence at Drew’s house. However, when she spoke with her grandson, some unknown eavesdropper overheard her.

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins

On December 2, 2025, General Hospital fans saw Mayor Laura surprised as her husband Kevin Collins, played by Lindstrom, arrive in town. While he listened to her unburden her problems, he later thanked Sonny for standing beside his wife as a true friend. He is slated to spend the Christmas time with his wife.

Asher Antonyzyn as Danny Morgan

Monday, December 22, 2025, on General Hospital saw Asher’s Danny appear onscreen with Steve Burton’s Jason to decorate the Christmas tree for grandmother Alexis. At the time, he solved Molly’s dilemma about Cody by suggesting that she express herself clearly for Cody to understand her feelings. In return, he earned gratitude and a compliment from his aunt.

Scarlett Spears as Donna Corinthos

December 24, 2025, saw Scarlett’s Donna pop into her mother’s attic, where Valentin was decorating a Christmas tree. While Valentin hid out of sight, Donna assumed that Santa had arrived at their attic. She rushed to inform her mother about the same. Soon she was seen leaving for their Christmas party at Sonny’s place with Kristina.

Kathleen Gati as Liesl Obrecht

After a long gap, Kathleen’s Obrecht was seen interacting with Nina as they counted their blessings. She appeared in a short frame.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming drama as Port Charles welcomes the New Year 2026 while facing mob strife and interpersonal issues.