Did Nancy break up with Jonathan in Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2? Explained

Nancy & Jonathan in Stranger Things 5 (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 was released on December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day) on Netflix in the United States. It consists of three episodes ie episodes 5 Shock Jock, 6 Escape from Camazotz, and 7 The Bridge which continue the final season’s narrative as the characters confront escalating threats tied to the Upside Down and build toward the story’s climactic showdown.

This installment advances key plotlines and character arcs, setting up the series’ concluding chapter, which arrives separately as the finale on December 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 volume 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Nancy and Jonathan have carried unresolved tension since season 4, remaining out of sync until a crisis forces honesty. After Nancy fires a shot that disrupts a dome in the Upside Down, they become trapped in a room that is fast filling up with gray sludge and finally confront everything left unsaid.

As director Shawn Levy explains, they believe they are about to die, leading to one of their most emotionally honest moments. Small confessions spark larger truths, with Nancy admitting she hates The Clash and Jonathan revealing he dislikes reading her articles. This opens the door to deeper revelations including Jonathan’s decision not to apply to Emerson College and Nancy’s choice not to visit him in California because she needed space.

Jonathan then reveals the engagement ring he has been carrying and offers an un-proposal, explaining that marriage would not fix their problems. Nancy accepts this honesty and Jonathan throws the ring away.

Creator Matt Duffer clarified their relationship status in an interview with People, saying, “That's a breakup. They are broken up. It's hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us — and the writers — all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself.”

Are Nancy and Jonathan still alive?

In Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, long-time fan favorites Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers survive the dangerous situations they face in the Upside Down including being trapped in a melting room before being rescued by Steve and Dustin.

However, their romantic relationship does not endure; after an emotionally honest exchange during that near-death moment, Jonathan offers an un-proposal and Nancy accepts, and the show’s creators later confirmed that this marks an official breakup as part of Nancy’s character growth.

While both characters remain alive going into the final episodes, their future beyond survival and separation including how they fit into the series’ conclusion remains to be fully revealed in the series finale that is set to debut on December 31, 2025.

What is Vecna's plan?

In season 5 episode 4, Henry reveals his plan to reshape the world by using 12 children he considers perfect vessels because they are easy to control. His goal is to merge Hawkins with another realm called the Abyss by a process that requires immense energy drawn from the children.

Just as Vecna once used Will in season 1 to amplify his power, Henry now intends to channel his thoughts through Holly, Derek and the other children he kidnaps at the end of volume 1.

In episode 5, Henry presents his plan as a desperate attempt to save the world from a spreading evil darkness threatening Hawkins and beyond.

Speaking to the children in Camazotz, he compares this darkness to the “black thing” from A Wrinkle in Time, a novel Holly is reading. Henry claims he has discovered another world beyond their dimension, one filled with light and free of monsters. He believes the children possess dormant powers that when united, can draw this world closer, allowing the light to expel the darkness and save their families.

How to watch Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 can be exclusively streamed on Netflix in the United States and across the globe.

Netflix requires an active paid subscription to stream Stranger Things. Subscription plans include a Standard with Ads plan at $7.99/month, a Standard (no ads) plan at $17.99/month, and a Premium plan at $24.99/month that offers 4K streaming and multiple simultaneous screens.

