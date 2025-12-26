The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in December 2025

Jennifer Gareis, Matthew Atkinson and Henry Joseph Samiri of The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

The month of December 2025 on The Bold and the Beautiful presented some major twists in interpersonal relationships after Ridge forced Eric to retire and Katie built a rival company against her former employers. The changed scenario also saw Matthew Atkinson’s Thomas Forrester appear onscreen to tease a new story arc. Moreover, Jennifer Gareis’ Donna was seen standing in support of her husband and her sisters as needed. A new cast member is Amy Davidson’s Robin who joined Forrester Creations as the new PR expert.

A brief recap of the happenings of The Bold and the Beautiful in December 2025 showed Hope and Liam’s wedding as one of the highlights. Officiated by Beth, the wedding saw Kelly and Douglas attending while Sheila was not invited. The wedding culminated with Bill proposing and tying the knot with Katie making the day a double wedding occasion.

The other major storyline for the month was Eric’s forced retirement. While Ridge believed it would help Eric’s health, the FC founder found it disheartening to be shoved to the curb when he was interested in presenting his next collection. While he reconciled to the fact, Eric missed his old life immensely.

Elsewhere, FC replaced Katie with a new PR without consulting her. This hurt her and she ranted before Bill, who took up an argument with Ridge over this. As a wedding gift, Bill offered Katie a new fashion house, which the bride accepted after much deliberation. At the same time, Thomas proposed to work on Hope’s line, forcing Deke to be fired. This prompted Remy to reach out to his former boyfriend in sympathy.

The Bold and the Beautiful: All returns to screen in December 2025

Sydney Bullock as Dylan

While Dylan made a two-episode appearance in November end when she met Electra to explain her role in Luna’s death, she appeared again on December 1, 2025, to meet Finn and apologise. While contrite for her actions, Dylan presented an honest report of Luna’s death by her car. Finn was seen forgiving her and even hugging her.

Dylan was later seen reaching out to Will and Electra by the end of the month. She may continue to make intermittent appearances on the show.

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan

Jennifer makes intermittent appearances as part of her arc. December 2025 on The Bold and the Beautiful saw her stand alongside her husband as Ridge forced his father into retirement. She was seen consoling him and sharing worries about him. Later in the month, she also encouraged him to call in the Christmas spirit as he does each year. Moreover, she dressed as Mrs. Claus as Eric played the Santa on Christmas Eve.

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester

Samiri’s Douglas returned to the soap after his last appearance in July 2024. He played an important role in Hope’s wedding with Liam. He played the host along with his half-siblings and expressed his joy at being able to attend the wedding. December 10, 11 and 12, 2025 marked his appearances in the soap, coinciding with the wedding celebrations.

Sophia Paras as Kelly Spencer

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans already know, Kelly is Liam’s daughter with Steffy. While her half-sibling, Beth, officiated Hope and Liam’s wedding and played a central role in the occasion, Kelly was also seen helping with the arrangements alongside her siblings. As with Douglas, Sophia’s Kelly appeared onscreen on December 10, 11, and 12, 2025. She was later seen at her home and the Forrester mansion for Christmas celebration on December 23 and 24, 2025.

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester

Atkinson’s Thomas returned to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful in September 2025 to attend his parents’ wedding and created a ruckus over his father choosing Brooke instead of his mother. However, since that arc was completed, he was waiting sidelined. December 2025, saw him back in the thick of things with offering to work on Hope’s line.

With acceptance from Steffy, Ridge and Zende, Thomas displaced the new appointee, Deke, to return as the lead designer for Hope for the Future. He was also seen trying to convince Hope about creating the same magic as in the past. When Hope pointed out that she was a married woman, Thomas insisted on keeping their interaction professional.

Bryan David Garlick as Hayes Forrester

Garlick’s Hayes was seen at Steffy’s house alongside his onscreen sister, Kelly, as they decorated and planned for Christmas celebration. He was also seen at Forrester mansion, receiving gifts when Eric played the Santa.

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce

Weissmann’s Remy was missing from the screen since the huge rift between him and his boyfriend, Deke, in the first week of November. Despite his explanations and various pleas, Deke decided to cut ties with him at the time. However, recently, he arrived at Il Giardino to look for some information on Deke and overheard the latter’s misfortune.

Remy was seen extending a hand of empathy and friendship to Deke to console the latter over his lost job at FC.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A new cast and character

Amy Davidson as Robin

The first week of December 2025 on the long-running CBS daily soap saw Forrester Creations’ management, mainly Ridge, Carter and Brooke, appoint a new PR expert to spare Katie the trouble whilst she remained busy with Will and Luna fiasco. Actor Amy Davidson, of 8 Simple Rules fame, was cast in the new role of Robin, the outside PR.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the upcoming drama as the soap welcomes New Year 2026.