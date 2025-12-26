Farmer Wants a Wife alum Colton Hendricks ties the knot with Cassie McCowan

Colton Hendrick with wife Cassie and son (Image Via Instagram/@cassiejmcc)

Colton Hendricks may not have been lucky to find his forever love on the reality show Farmer Wants a Wife season 3.

But he has finally found a “wife” in real life.

Colton appeared on the reality show Farmer Wants a Wife, where city girls are courted by farmers.

Colton was one of the four farmers that appeared on Season 3 of the reality show.

The reality television star tied the knot with girlfriend Cassie McCowen on December 22.

The announcement came from Colton’s Instagram, where he posted a video with pictures from the wedding on December 23, 2025.

He captioned the post:

“The whole fam damily.”

His wife Cassie McCowen shared photos on her Instagram with a loving message for her husband.

She stated on Instagram on December 23, 2025:

“I love you and the bean very much.”

She also thanked her friends and family in the Instagram post.

McCowen wrote:

“What a beautiful day with family and friends. Thank you to everyone who could come and celebrate with us. Thank you to our family who made this happen. Thank you @angelaconkelphotography for the beautiful pictures. Thank you to @kjgrigoriadis for putting this together at your farm and working very hard to make it happen on short notice.”

Farmer Wants a Wife star Colton talked about Cassie in an interview with Taste of Country Music

Colton talked about his lady love in an interview with Taste of Country Music in June 2025.

He said:

“So, Cassie does lives with me. She moved in. She is just like everything that I’m looking for. Like, she really is. Like it’s so hard to like think about how good she is to me and to my son. She just picks up easily. And you know there’s just a lot of things about her that I find really special.”

Colton then revealed that the thing that attracted him was her love for the horses.

He said:

“You know she’s really into horses. She is an excellent equestrian. She’s just beautiful when she rides. And to me, that’s one of the most attractive things to me about her love for horses. ‘Cuz I love horses and like I know that horse has been beat to death. Like, you know, it is like I’m tired of talking about it, but it’s like really what I want my life to be. Cattle, horses. And that what she wants.”

He also admitted that he met Cassie before appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Colton stated:

“I did meet Cassie before the show actually. But before the show, I told her, ‘Look, I’m doing a dating TV show…She was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”

Colton also shared that he told Cassie not to “fall in love” or “save his number” because he was doing the show.

But after the TV show, his “rose-colored glasses” came off.

He confessed that he called Cassie and told her about picking up Zoe at the end of the show.

Colton remarked:

“She did not want to do anything with me. Like, she didn’t talk to me for a while. And I wasn’t really talking to Zoe much…I kept calling her like a lost dog. I was coming back to her, and finally she’s just like, ‘All right, I’ll give you one more shot.”

The couple also shared their engagement announcement on Instagram on November 9, 2025.

They shared a video where Colton says:

“You know how you always wanted a real diamond engagement ring? That’s right! I bought a horse.”

Cassie captioned the video:

“I preferred the horse over the ring anyways. Love you long time.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.





