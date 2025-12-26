Marty Supreme soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

A scene from Marty Supreme (Image via YouTube/@A24)

A24 Music has released Daniel Lopatin’s original score for Marty Supreme which marks his latest collaboration with filmmaker Josh Safdie, continuing a long-standing creative partnership that has helped shape some of modern cinema’s most distinctive soundscapes.

The 23-track score blends neoclassical orchestration, expansive synth textures and tactile 1980s hardware to create a musical universe that feels both reverent and boldly futuristic. Featuring celestial contributions from Laraaji and ethereal vocal layers by Weyes Blood, the music heightens the film’s spiritual undercurrent and emotional intensity.

Lopatin explained that the score grew out of an obsession with rhythm, buoyancy and motion using hundreds of mallet and bell sounds to reflect Marty’s fast, mercurial energy likened to a table tennis ball. He aimed to position the music between tradition and innovation with neoclassical elements grounding Marty in a world defined by rules, pressure and limitations, while electronic textures evoke the imagined future he strives toward.

As these musical forces collide, they mirror the tension within the character and the film itself, reinforcing the score’s role as both an emotional driver and a narrative counterpart to Marty’s journey.

Complete list of songs in Marty Supreme

The complete list of songs in Marty Supreme highlights a dynamic blend of Daniel Lopatin’s original score and carefully curated tracks that reflect the film’s kinetic energy and emotional depth.

The Call Marty’s Dream Endo’s Game The Apple Pure Joy Holocaust Honey The Humbling Motherstone The Scape Tub Falls F*ing Mensch** Rockwell Ink Hoff’s Seward Park The Necklace Vampire’s Castle Back to Hoff’s Shootout I Love You, Tokyo The Real Game Endo’s Game (Reprise) Force of Life End Credits (I Still Love You, Tokyo)

What is Marty Supreme all about?

Experience Daniel Lopatin's “lush, frantic, and brilliantly expansive suite of

music.” (@IndieWire) Marty Supreme Original Soundtrack is out now, anywhere you listen. https://t.co/zUIMbaNELv pic.twitter.com/YeRuMDPvBn — A24 (@A24) December 25, 2025

Marty Supreme is set in 1950s New York City and follows Marty Mauser, a reckless and fiercely ambitious table tennis prodigy determined to dominate the sport by any means necessary.

Loosely inspired by the rise of real-life legend Marty Reisman, the film traces Marty’s ascent through underground clubs, professional tournaments and shady backroom dealings, charting both his growing success and the personal cost of his obsession. Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty, delivering a portrait of a man driven by ego and hunger for recognition.

Gwyneth Paltrow co-stars as Kay Stone, a wealthy socialite whose involvement complicates Marty’s ambitions while Odessa A’zion plays Rachel Mizler, whose secret relationship with him fuels further chaos. A large ensemble cast including Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher, brings to life the city’s competitive table tennis circuit, criminal underworld, and theatrical scene.

Directed and co-written by Josh Safdie with Ronald Bronstein, Marty Supreme premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival and was released theatrally by A24 on December 25, 2025. The film was named one of the year’s best by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute and earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor for Chalamet and Best Screenplay.

