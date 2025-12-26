The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea corners Adam, Michael faces betrayal, Billy and Jack gain leverage

Michael Baldwin (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on Friday, December 26, 2025, shows Genoa City dealing with relationship issues, professional tricks, and hard choices. Final warnings are given, alliances are tested, and long-standing fights for control start to heat up once again.

Following Thursday’s repeat telecast, the story moves back to the mess of today. Chelsea pushes Adam to make an important decision, Michael struggles with staying true versus doing what is right, and Sally finds herself able to learn important secrets. Meanwhile, Billy and Jack get news that could change who has the power in their ongoing war.

Chelsea forces Adam to confront Victor’s control

Chelsea has had enough of Victor controlling things, and she makes that clear to Adam. After months of watching Victor take more control of Newman Media, Chelsea is done with the constant games and being told who to be loyal to. She has already talked about leaving the company, but this time, she really means it.

Chelsea corners Adam with a final warning, either he finally stands up to Victor, or she leaves Newman Media forever. Her stance isn’t about corporate ambition anymore as it’s about self-respect and survival. Adam is stuck between making his father happy and saving his future with Chelsea, leaving him facing one of the hardest choices of his life.

Sally stumbles upon information that benefits the Abbotts

Adam’s stress doesn’t end with Chelsea. He also has a tough meeting with Sally, one that could cause problems. Their talk may seem normal at first, but it lets Sally notice troubling things happening behind the scenes at Newman Media. Whether it is about unhappy workers or weak spots in the company, Sally senses a chance to help.

Later, Sally tells what she learns to Billy and Jack, giving the Abbott brothers a possible advantage. The intel could be about problems at Newman Media or something even bigger linked to Victor’s newest plans. Whatever Sally finds out, it makes Billy and Jack more sure that things may finally be going their way.

Billy and Jack prepare to strike back

With new facts, Billy and Jack look at what they know and think about their next move. Their long fight against Victor has already become dangerous, especially with the use of an AI program meant to hurt Jabot. Now, with new things they have learned, the brothers believe they may finally have power over him.

While Jack thinks about the plan and the consequences, Billy wants to move fast. The brothers agree that picking the right time will be very important, especially if Victor is already waiting for them to fight back. Their talk makes it clear that the war is not over, and the next part could be the most wild one yet.

Michael wrestles with betrayal and conscience

At Crimson Lights, Michael talks to Lauren about a problem that is bothering him. Diane is pushing him to help stop Victor, but doing that would mean turning against the man he has helped for many years. Michael is torn, knowing that helping the Abbotts could forever ruin his friendship with Victor.

Lauren listens quietly as Michael thinks about what to do. She understands the danger of Victor’s AI program and the damage it could cause to people Michael cares about. At the same time, she knows Victor does not forgive people who go against him. As Michael argues with himself whether to help or stay quiet, Lauren gives advice and support, reminding him that sometimes doing the right thing has a high cost.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

