When will The Young and the Restless return with new episodes? Details explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless may be wondering when the CBS soap will return with new episodes following its brief holiday interruption. The daytime drama is preempted on Thursday, December 25, 2025, as CBS adjusts its schedule for Christmas Day programming.

Instead of a new episode, viewers will see a holiday throwback episode from 2010, featuring a memorable Christmas storyline. The Young and the Restless is set to resume airing brand-new episodes on Friday, December 26, 2025, in its usual late-morning time slot on CBS and Paramount+.

The Young and the Restless returns on December 26, 2025

The Young and the Restless will return with a brand-new episode on Friday, December 26, 2025, following its Christmas Day preemption.

The brief holiday break will end, and the drama in Genoa City will quickly resume. CBS has confirmed that the soap will air in its regular late-morning time slot, giving viewers a smooth return to ongoing storylines.

The December 25 interruption is part of the network’s annual holiday schedule. A classic repeat episode airs instead. That pause allows current plots to hold steady for a day. Once the show returns, those stories will move forward without delay.

Several characters will face major turning points. Adam Newman will feel increasing pressure from Chelsea Lawson.

She wants change and independence. Chelsea is no longer willing to tolerate Victor Newman’s control.

Victor’s actions will continue to cause ripple effects. His decision to use an AI program against Jabot has angered multiple players. Billy Abbott and Jack Abbott will remain alert.

They are gathering information. Any advantage could shift the power balance between the Newmans and the Abbotts.

Michael Baldwin will also be at a crossroads. He is torn between standing by Victor and doing what he believes is right. Helping the Abbotts could cost him dearly. Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will offer support as Michael weighs the consequences.

Sally Spectra may become an unexpected factor. A tense interaction could lead to valuable insight. That information might help Billy and Jack gain the upper hand.

Where to watch The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS in its regular daytime time slot, starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. Central Time.

Viewers can watch new episodes live through their local CBS station. For those who prefer streaming, the show is also available on Paramount+.

What are the major ongoing storylines on The Young and the Restless?

At the center of the current drama is Victor’s ongoing campaign against the Abbott family. He continues to target the business with aggressive tactics and quiet corporate espionage. These moves place heavy pressure on Jack, Kyle, and Billy. They are determined to defend what belongs to them. The Abbotts have already uncovered signs of internal betrayal. Suspected spies have raised alarms inside the company. As a result, the family is scrambling to secure Jabot. Genoa City can now be seen as a corporate battlefield. Within this larger conflict, personal loyalties are being pushed to the limit. Chelsea confronts Adam over the decisions he made behind her back. Those secrets have damaged trust between them. Jack’s frustration with Victor continues to grow. He is also wary of Victor’s inner circle. Every decision carries consequences in the ongoing power struggle. Noah Newman’s return to Genoa City adds more drama to the show. He is trying to get adjusted to familiar surroundings. At the same time, he wants to protect the people he cares about. Noah’s return adds more conflicts playing out across Genoa City.

