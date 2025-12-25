Home Alone cast then vs now: How old were the actors in the movie, and what’s their age now?

Macaulay Culkin (Image via Getty)

Home Alone not only turned Macaulay Culkin into an overnight child star when it premiered on November 16, 1990, but also created a devoted generation of fans. Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the film became a highly quotable and nostalgic Christmas classic that families worldwide continue to watch annually and earned Culkin a Golden Globe nomination in the following year.

The story follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who gets accidentally left behind when his family travels to Paris. He is forced to defend his Chicago home from two bumbling thieves who target the place using elaborate booby traps.

The success of Home Alone launched a six-film franchise, with the first three theatrical releases collectively grossing more than $866 million worldwide, according to The Numbers.

Over the years, the cast has reunited to mark major anniversaries, and Culkin has revisited the role through special projects, including the Home but Not Alone holiday ad released in November 2025 to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary.

Cast members of Home Alone then & now

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister





Macaulay Culkin, then 10, starred as Kevin McCallister, the youngest of five siblings whose wish to be home alone turns into a comic battle of wits against two inept thieves. Culkin became a major child star headlining Home Alone 2 and films like My Girl, Richie Rich and The Pagemaster, before later appearing in mid-2000s indie projects such as Party Monster and Saved!. He has recently revived his acting career, starring in the series Fallout at age 45.

Joe Pesci as Harry





Joe Pesci, 82, won an Academy Award the same year he appeared in Home Alone at the age of 47, for his role in Goodfellas and went on to star in acclaimed films like My Cousin Vinny, A Bronx Tale and Casino. After semi-retiring in 1999, he earned another Oscar nomination for The Irishman and later appeared in Bupkis and Day of the Fight in 2023.

Daniel Stern as Marv





Daniel Stern has continued working steadily in film and television since appearing in Home Alone at 33 and its sequel though none of his later film roles matched their prominence. On television the 68-year-old has appeared in series such as Manhattan and Shrill, and most recently earned acclaim for his role as Eli Hobson on Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

Catherine O'Hara as Kate





Catherine O’Hara was 36 when she played Kevin's mother in Home Alone. Now 71, she gained renewed acclaim for playing Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek from 2015 to 2020, earning both an Emmy and a Golden Globe. She frequently appears in Christopher Guest films such as Best in Show, reprised Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and starred in two major 2025 TV roles in The Studio and The Last of Us season two.

John Heard as Peter





John Heard passed away at age 71 in 2017 following cardiac arrest. He remained active in acting until his death with notable roles after Home Alone, during which he was 44. These include Warren Vandergeld in White Chicks, an Emmy-nominated performance as Detective Vin Makazian on The Sopranos and a recurring role as Governor Frank Tancredi in Prison Break

Roberts Blossom as Marley

Blossom died in 2011 at the age of 87. Following Home Alone appearance at 66, he appeared in relatively few projects but took on notable roles in the 1991 romantic comedy Doc Hollywood and Sam Raimi’s 1995 western The Quick and the Dead.

Angela Goethals as Linnie

Goethals continued to act for a couple of decades after Home Alone, in which she was 13. She largely moved away from the profession in 2010 with her only credit since then being the 2018 short film P.T.A-Holes. Key film credits from the career of the 48-year-old include Jerry Maguire and Spanglish, while she had TV roles on sitcoms Phenom and Do Over, drama The Brotherhood of Poland, New Hampshire and even had a recurring role on 24.

Devin Ratray as Buzz





Devin Ratray, 48, is best known as Kevin’s older brother Buzz. Since the breakthrough at 13, he has maintained a steady career in supporting roles since Home Alone and its sequel. He appeared in films like Blue Ruin, Nebraska and Kimi, as well as TV shows including Agent Carter and The Tick, along with guest spots on Law & Order, Girls and Better Call Saul. In 2024 he received a three-year suspended sentence for pleading guilty to domestic assault.

Kieran Culkin as Fuller





Macaulay's brother Kieran Culkin made his feature film debut in Home Alone at the age of 8 and returned for its sequel. Macaulay Culkin is now both an Emmy winner for his role as Roman Roy in Succession and an Oscar winner for supporting work in A Real Pain. The other credits of the 43-year-old include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and No Sudden Move and he will star as Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Gerry Bamman as Uncle Frank

Gerry Bamman, 84, is best known for playing Kevin's ever-grumpy Uncle Frank in Home Alone, at the age of 49, and its sequel. He has also appeared in small roles in notable films and on TV shows including LA Law, Law & Order, Sex and the City, Rescue Me and The Good Wife

Hillary Wolf as Megan

Angela Wolf was 13 when she appeared in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The 48-year-old did not act in further films but went on to represent the United States in judo at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics.

John Candy as Gus Polinski





Legendary comic actor John Candy who starred in Home Alone at the age of 40 tragically passed away from a heart attack in 1994, just four years after the film. He appeared in JFK and Cool Runnings. A documentary about his life - John Candy: I Like Me is now streaming on Prime Video.

