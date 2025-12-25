What’s behind ‘The Commonwealth’ shown in Fallout season 2? Explained

Lucy in Fallout season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Prime Video])

Fallout season 2 episode 2 dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Eve with an update to Aaron Moten's Maximus's whereabouts. It spends a majority of the episode catching fans up with Maximus and his Brotherhood of Steel pals.

Since the events at the end of season 1, he has settled into his job with the Brotherhood. He's serving under Elder Quintus (Michael Cristopher) in his mission to restore a more genuine civilization. Maximus is a capable fighter, and fans see him shooting and blowing up ghouls in season 2 episode 2 with a sort of blank facial expression.

But Elder Quintus' plan, as played out in season 2 episode 2, that put Maximus in a tricky spot, involves starting a civil war within the Brotherhood of Steel. He wants to dethrone the current ruling faction - The Commonwealth.

The secret meeting Elder Quintus hosted with the other regional leaders, sans the leader of The Commonwealth, to propose an alliance at the end of the episode is thwarted. A representative from the Commonwealth, played by Kumail Nanjiani, arrives in a cinematic fashion to break up the meeting, also witnessing Maximus killing one of the guys during a fight he didn't want to be a part of in the first place.

What is The Commonwealth introduced in Fallout season 2?

There isn't much to know about The Commonwealth from the Amazon Prime Video series. But as alluded to in Fallout season 2 episode 2, it's another faction or chapter in the Brotherhood of Steel. They appear to be the ruling faction that Elder Quintus wants to dethrone.

But those familiar with the Fallout lore in the video games may know that The Commonwealth refers to a geographic region that considers most of New England its territory. Boston is their capital. The Commonwealth was first introduced in Fallout 3 before becoming a key focus in Fallout 4, featuring a bunch of towns in Massachusetts where players could explore.

In season 2 episode 2 of the series, Maximus's chapter of the Brotherhood, the Knights of San Fernando, led by Elder Quintus, calls for a meeting with the other chapters except The Commonwealth. Those present include regional leaders from the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and the Coronado factions.

The other regional leaders don't want to start a civil war with The Commonwealth. But Maximus giving his chapter cold fusion in the first season changed the game. Quintus in season 2 is now able to make more fusion cores and he thinks he's unstoppable and can fight against The Commonwealth.

The other chapters agree to Elder Quintus's plan in the end, but the meeting is ended by a chopper arriving. A Commonwealth liaison appears in the form of Kumail Nanjiani as Paladin Xander Harkness at the end of the episode to end Elder Quintus's possible rebellion.

The Commonwealth somehow knew about the meeting despite being uninvited. Nanjiani's character doesn't reveal how they knew about the secret meeting before the episode ends. They may have some spies in other chapters or they can intercept messages.

The mystery remains, but upcoming episodes in Fallout season 2 could reveal more about The Commonwealth and the possibility of a Brotherhood civil war.

Watch previous and upcoming episodes of Fallout season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes arrive every Wednesday.