Fallout season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Set in a world shaped by nuclear fallout and moral collapse, Fallout season 2 continues Prime Video’s ambitious adaptation of the beloved video game franchise. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series blends dystopian survival, political satire, and character-driven drama, expanding on the foundations laid in its breakout first season.

In Fallout season 2, Lucy MacLean’s journey is no longer about survival alone but about confronting the truth behind Vault-Tec and her father Hank’s role in shaping the world outside the vaults. Traveling alongside the morally complex Ghoul, Lucy’s path leads toward New Vegas, a city that represents both opportunity and corruption. The article further breaks down details regarding the ongoing season, including a full episode guide for viewers to keep track.

Streaming details explored

Fallout season 2 is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform surprised fans by releasing the first episode, titled The Innovator, early on December 16, a move announced with a massive promotional display in Las Vegas.

The second episode is set to debut on December 24, 2025, placing the series firmly in the holiday viewing window. New episodes arrive every Wednesday at 12 am PT/3 am ET, maintaining a consistent global rollout.

To watch Fallout season 2, viewers need a Prime Video subscription. Amazon currently offers Prime Video bundled with Amazon Prime at $14.99 per month or $139 annually, while a standalone Prime Video subscription is available for $8.99 per month.

Fallout Season 2 episode guide

Below is the complete episode guide, which tracks when each new chapter of Fallout season 2 becomes available on Prime Video:

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date 1 The Innovator December 16, 2025 2 TBA December 24, 2025 3 TBA December 31, 2025 4 TBA January 7, 2026 5 TBA January 14, 2026 6 TBA January 21, 2026 7 TBA January 28, 2026 8 TBA February 4, 2026

What is Fallout Season 2 all about?

Picking up directly after the events of season 1, Fallout season 2 shifts its narrative focus toward New Vegas, a location inspired heavily by the fan-favorite 2010 game Fallout: New Vegas.

Lucy’s arc takes on a darker tone this season. Having learned the truth about Vault-Tec, she is no longer motivated by blind optimism. Her pursuit of Hank is driven by accountability rather than reunion, reframing their relationship as one of moral opposition. Hank’s escape toward New Vegas sets him up as a central figure in the season’s conflict, particularly as his past decisions begin to surface.

Ghoul remains one of the series’ most compelling figures, with the new trailer offering additional glimpses into his pre-war life as a Hollywood actor. These flashbacks continue to humanize him while reinforcing how deeply the old world’s failures shaped the monster he became. His partnership with Lucy remains uneasy, built on necessity rather than trust.

The Brotherhood of Steel plays a much larger role this season, with the trailer highlighting internal divisions and growing authoritarian tendencies. A key moment features Brotherhood leader Quintus framing their mission as a promise to “make better this fallen world”, a line quickly undercut by suggestions of an impending civil war. Maximus finds himself increasingly conflicted, caught between loyalty and conscience.

New cast additions also expand the scope of Fallout season 2. Justin Theroux joins the series as Mr. House, the enigmatic ruler of New Vegas whose influence looms large over the city’s future. Macaulay Culkin enters the story in a secretive role described as a volatile genius. Kumail Nanjiani also appears as Paladin Xander Harkness, adding further intrigue to the season’s expanding ensemble.

The newly released trailer teases a long-awaited confrontation between Lucy and Hank, ending with his quiet but loaded line:

“My little sugar bomb.”

Fallout season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video exclusively.