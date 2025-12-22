90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Rick reveals he got intimate with his Colombian ex after Trisha went silent

Rick and Trisha (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired a new episode on December 21, 2025. The segment saw matters get complicated between Rick and his partner, Trisha.

Trisha finally revealed why she had avoided all contact with Rick for five days. However, after she revealed her story, Rick told the cameras that he had a secret of his own.

He shared that in those five days, he began talking to his ex-girlfriend in Colombia. Moreover, he even traveled to Colombia to meet her.

What made the situation worse was that Rick and his ex had gotten intimate during their retreat.

Now with Trisha's innocent truth out in the open, Rick felt guilty. He feared that if he told his secret to her, she would break up with him.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rick reveals he acted as a couple with his ex during their time in Colombia







In previous episodes, whenever Rick spoke about Trisha, he always recalled how she ghosted him for five days, making him suspect her loyalty.

Now that he was in Madagascar with Trisha, he wanted answers. So, in one segment of the episode, he confronted her.

Trisha revealed that she was away because she got embroiled in legal issues when her ex-boyfriend, who had been robbed, blamed her for everything, tagging her as the “accomplice.”

Additionally, Trisha’s brother got into an accident and ended up hurting another person while driving a scooter.

The accident further complicated Trisha’s situation as she got busy with paying amends and looking after the person who got injured.

When Rick asked her why she did not answer her phone, Trisha explained:



“I didn’t even really care about my phone. I didn’t even want to talk to anybody when I came back there because I was nervous.”



Hearing that, Rick told her that she should’ve confided in him, but Trish did not wish to because she did not want him to worry about her struggles or appear as someone asking for money.

Trisha felt sorry for hurting Rick, so she apologized. She even assured him that moving forward she would share everything with him.

Rick appreciated her honesty, but now he had a different struggle to tackle.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cameras, Rick admitted that at first, he could not trust Trisha, saying things were not adding up “in that moment.”

However, now that he was with Trisha, he felt like he could see the “truth in her eyes,” and that made him feel guilty for not trusting her.



“Here she is going through all these things, and instead of being there for her, I made the biggest mistake of my life,” Rick said.



A 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days producer asked Rick what he had done.

He reluctantly revealed that he reconnected with his ex-girlfriend in Colombia while Trisha was unreachable.

He even traveled to Colombia to be with her. Despite Trisha’s reappearance, he went to meet his ex because he believed Trisha had cheated on him.

Rick added that during the week he stayed with his ex, they acted “as a couple” and even got intimate “multiple times a day every day.”

Trisha had come clean with her story, which meant that it was his turn to reveal the truth. But he hesitated, worried it would end their relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates.