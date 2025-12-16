90 Day Fiancé alums Veronica Rodriguez and Seth taken into custody following domestic violence and assault incident

90 Day Fiance stars Veronica and Seth (Image via Instagram/@vepyrod)

90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and her partner, Seth Daryoushfar, were taken into custody on Monday, December 15, 2025. While Veronica was booked for domestic violence, Seth was arrested on assault charges on the same day.

On December 15, 2025, Us Weekly confirmed that Veronica, who appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, was arrested in North Carolina with Seth.

However, according to legal reports obtained by the media outlet, the couple is no longer imprisoned as they were “bonded out.”

Veronica went public with her relationship with Seth in January of this year, after dating 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies’ son Jamal for a little while.

Later this year, in September, she revealed to Us Weekly that she had started a new chapter with Seth, having become his fiancée.

Veronica even took to Instagram to share photographs from her engagement with her followers.

While fans of the TLC show hoped Veronica had found her life partner and would begin a new phase of her life, things went south quickly within a few months.

The couple got arrested, leaving netizens curious about what lay ahead for them.

More details about 90 Day Fiancé alums Veronica and Seth’s arrests







On December 15, Veronica was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, and while Seth was also taken into custody, he was arrested for “assault on a female,” according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

As per details obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Veronica faced the allegation of using “physical force” against her partner.

It further reported that the 90 Day Fiancé star had struck Seth “in the face,” which was why she was booked for domestic violence.

According to the file obtained, Veronica told the law enforcement officers that she was “dating” Seth rather than calling herself his fiancée.

While she faced domestic violence charges, she held Seth responsible for being physical with her, assaulting her.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that the Magistrate Order revealed that Seth “held/grabbed” Veronica, giving her “scratches to her wrists and thighs.”

Despite the accusations, both reality TV stars were released on bail. Veronica was released on Monday afternoon after paying a $500 bail.

However, before her release, she was asked to share her fingerprints and ordered not to “assault, threaten or harass prosecuting witness.”

As for Seth, he was also bonded out of jail with a $2,500 bond. Like Veronica, he was also instructed not to engage in any violent behavior before being let out.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars will appear in court for their case on March 3, 2026.

The news of their arrest came months after they got engaged in September 2025.

At the time, she told Us Weekly that Seth popped the question to her on her 40th birthday in Venice, giving her the “most unforgettable gift.”



“He asked me to spend forever with him. We’re beyond grateful for this moment on our story and can’t wait to celebrate our wedding in early 2026 with the people we love most,” she added.



Even a day before she and Seth got arrested, she took to Instagram to gush over her relationship with him, calling 2025 “the best year.”



“In your 30s, you’ll match on Bumble … it’s very important you respond … 2025 was the best year yet! Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store for us,” she wrote.



However, things took a drastic turn a day later, when the two found themselves behind bars.

Stay tuned for more updates.