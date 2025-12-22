90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 episode 3 recap: Aviva arrives in Belize to meet Stig as Lisa defends sending Daniel money

Lisa and Daniel from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 (Image via TLC)

In the third episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8, which aired on December 21, 2025, Aviva traveled to Belize to meet Stig in person for the first time, while Lisa faced questions from her daughter regarding the financial support she provides to Daniel in Nigeria.

The episode focused on the initial interactions between Aviva and Stig, including their meeting and the early moments they spent together.

It also covered the ongoing concerns in Lisa’s family about sending money overseas and how she defended her actions. Both storylines highlighted challenges in international relationships and personal decision-making.

Episode 3 highlights of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8

Aviva finally meets Stig in Belize

Aviva arrived in Belize and expressed her nervousness before meeting Stig, explaining that she was preparing herself for the encounter.

Stig, waiting outside, described the situation as "crazy." Upon seeing each other, they exchanged greetings and compliments.

Stig gave Aviva a flower and acknowledged that she was present, looking as she appeared in person. Aviva replied negatively, and Stig added,

"Social media don't lie, I got nothing on you."

The two shared a moment captured for the show. Stig noted that Aviva was a "good kisser" and that the interaction felt positive. Aviva confirmed that the moment felt natural.

Stig observed Aviva’s reactions, mentioning that she was "blushing," and Aviva acknowledged his comment, expressing happiness.

They also discussed the food Aviva had brought. She explained that she had brought Chinese food as requested, but Stig noticed an issue with it. Aviva instructed him not to eat it and suggested discarding it.

She also referenced a previous conversation, jokingly mentioning that she had followed through on a promise by bringing food. Stig responded by confirming he was a "man of his word."

Aviva summarized her initial impression in a confessional:

"I definitely feel a spark right away. I couldn't have asked for a better first kiss. It was a very magical moment. He definitely smelled better than the Chinese food I was carrying. Stig is just making me feel really special, and I know I only just got here."

She also addressed concerns about Stig's past interactions, explaining that the rumors about exclusivity seemed "silly" and were not true.

Lisa's daughter questions her financial support for Daniel

Lisa and her daughter discussed the financial support Lisa provided to Daniel at a restaurant. Her daughter said,

"The love bomber right away, it's part of a romance scam. They go for single...older women who have been hurt and who are desperately looking for somebody."

Lisa responded by denying that she is "old and vulnerable" and clarified that she is not actively "searching for somebody" online.

Regarding the money sent to Daniel, Lisa explained that, despite living paycheck to paycheck, she sends him money almost every two weeks.

She noted that Daniel works in construction, earns very little, and lives in a "poor area" of Nigeria.

She provides money for food, clothing, fuel, and electricity, and mentioned that Daniel has requested money directly two or three times.

Lisa added that she gives money more for her own peace of mind, ensuring that he is "safe" and secure.

Her daughter asked about the total amount sent, noting that Lisa had already sent "$2,000" within the first two months. Lisa said she does not know the current total.

She also mentioned that her friend Gina provided funds to assist, and Gina confirmed that she had given money to send to Daniel and had also covered the cost of Lisa’s visa to travel to Nigeria.

The discussion ended with Lisa emphasizing the privacy of her decisions, saying,

"It was between Gina and me and Daniel. It had nothing to do with you and me and your bills. It had to do with Gina and her and Daniel."

Her daughter walked out of the restaurant crying.

Stay tuned for more updates.