Christmas 2025 Lowe's sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

Things to buy for your gift ones for Christmas 2025 from Lowe's. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Home improvement retailers, including Lowe's, are making space for new inventory and offering discounts through the holiday season. Whether one is looking for last-minute Christmas decor or stocking up on tools that make a better home, you still have time to secure deals at Lowe's before the year ends. We have curated a list of 7 gifts that you can give to your loved ones for Christmas 2025.

Lowe's also releases gifting guides from time to time to ease the shopping process. Additionally, the retailer's reward program allows customers to get points on every eligible order.

For instance, members can currently get additional discounts on the purchase of select Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Amana, and Maytag appliances.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion and these products are not affiliated.

7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones for Christmas 2025 from Lowe's sale

With busy days leading up to Christmas 2025 and New Year's Eve, it can be common to forget purchasing gifts for your loved one. Use this guide to wishlist gifts for Christmas 2025:

1. Govee 100-ft Plug-in string lights

Help your loved ones light up their house with Govee's 100-ft string lights. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility, the color-changing string lights can be a warm addition to one's house.

Many customers on the website reported that the lights are easy to install, and the lighting can be changed to suit your mood. It is currently priced at $199.99.

Check out the product here.

2. Duraflame firelogs

A 6-pack of Duraflame firelogs is currently listed at $13.98 and can be a functional gift for your loved ones for the winter season.

According to the product description, the logs can light up quickly, within five minutes, and can last for approximately 1.5 hours.

Additionally, the logs are made of renewable materials, like sawdust and agricultural fibres.

Check out the product here.

3. Kobalt mini toolbox

The Kobalt mini toolbox is a reminder that storage solutions can also be a part of the gifting season. Available in multiple colors and two drawer variants, the mini box is priced at $17.98.

While a few found the toolbox tiny, many noted that it is ideal for gifting it to children.

Check out the product here.

4. Maytag Electric Dryer

Go home or go big? If it's the latter, and your loved ones have been struggling with winter drying, the Maytag electric dryer is currently priced at $578.

According to the website's description, the promotion will end on December 24. In terms of features, the dryer has a wrinkle prevent phase setting, which protects the shape of your clothes.

Check out the product here.

5. COWSAR fire pit table

The stainless steel COWSAR fire pit table is currently retailing at $209.99 and can convert your loved one's patio or garden spaces into a warm gathering place.

When not in use, the table can be used like any other one, making it versatile throughout the year and not only in the winter season.

Check out the product here.

6. Therabody sleep mask

The holiday season can be a time for well-deserved rest. The Therabody sleep mask can be for loved ones who struggle with sleep or have been unable to catch up on their zzz's.

It is priced at $89.99, but it can vary based on your location. It has three vibration patterns and a 100% blackout design to assist sleep.

Check out the product here.

7. KitchenAid hand mixer

The KitchenAid hand mixer is currently priced at $349.99; it's a kitchen tool that can take the weight off your loved one's shoulders.

Whether a dessert or savory Christmas meal, the hand mixer has been positively reviewed by many customers.

Check out the product here.

The last few days leading up to the Christmas festivities can get hectic; use this guide to make your loved ones feel special.