Did Jake Paul break his jaw after his latest bout?

Jake Paul left his latest bout with more than a defeat. He was treated for a serious facial injury after Anthony Joshua stopped him in the sixth round on December 19, 2025, in Miami, and the immediate question was simple: Did Jake Paul break his jaw? Multiple fight-night reports and the boxer’s own updates point to the same answer.

The Jake Paul jaw injury was later described as two fractures, and the Jake Paul broken jaw story moved quickly from ringside concern to hospital care and surgery. For anyone tracking the after-match details, it also explains why he skipped the post-fight press conference and went for treatment instead.

Below is what happened in the ring, what is confirmed about the injury, and what Paul and Joshua said afterwards as the Jake Paul broke jaw updates spread online in detail.

What happened in Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, and how Jake Paul's broken jaw unfolded?

The heavyweight bout was scheduled for eight rounds at the Kaseya Centre and streamed on Netflix, with Joshua the clear favorite. Paul tried to manage the danger early by circling, jabbing, and keeping exchanges short. Joshua stayed calm behind a measured jab, took ground in small steps, and waited for Paul’s exits to become predictable.

The turning point came once Joshua began landing heavier shots and forcing longer exchanges. Reports described multiple knockdowns in rounds five and six, with the fight stopped in the sixth after the last knockdown sequence. The finish came after sustained pressure, not a single clean exchange, so the exact punch linked to the fracture has not been publicly identified. ESPN also reported that Paul was spitting blood in the aftermath, a detail that fit the visible damage and explained the urgency around medical checks.

Paul flagged the injury immediately after the stoppage. As per Sky Sports report dated December 20, 2025, Jake Paul said while spitting blood in the post-match ring interview to Ariel Helwani,

“I think my jaw is broke by the way....'it's definitely broke.”

He did not attend the post-fight press conference while seeking treatment, which matched the seriousness of the claim and the way he was speaking after the fight. Sky Sports later described the early hospital update from Paul’s team. As per a Sky Sports report dated December 20, 2025, Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said,

"He's fine. He drove himself to the hospital. A broken jaw's very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA...I think the recovery time from the doctors and surgeons we've already talked to is four to six weeks.”

Reporting around the same window described two fractures to the jaw. Jake Paul's jaw damage was shown in imaging that Paul posted publicly after leaving the arena. The medical path then moved from diagnosis to repair.

ESPN reported that he underwent surgery, had titanium plates inserted on both sides, and had teeth removed as part of the procedure. The same report noted that he credited the staff at Miami University Hospital, reinforcing that the treatment happened in Miami in the immediate aftermath of the bout.

His post-op update also included a practical recovery detail that helps answer what happens next. Jake Paul wrote on Instagram with a hospital post,

“Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days so no @doghausdogs :(".

CEO Bidarian also told Sky Sports that doctors were discussing a four-to-six-week recovery timeline, which is why the Jake Paul broken jaw story is now more about healing and clearance than quick rematches.

What do Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua, and Logan Paul say after the fight?

Joshua’s reaction mixed satisfaction with respect for his opponent’s willingness to take the fight. As per a Sky Sports report dated December 20, 2025, Anthony Joshua said,

“Jake has spirit, he has some heart. He tried his best.”

The line tracked with the late rounds, where Paul kept trying to rise after knockdowns, even as the damage stacked up. Paul’s messaging was a mix of acceptance and a reset plan. Even while the Jake Paul broken jaw news led coverage, he focused on recovery first and hinted at returning closer to his natural weight rather than staying at heavyweight. He also framed the night as learning what elite heavyweight power feels like, while still insisting he plans to continue boxing.

Logan Paul posted support quickly, and that message helped push the injury update beyond boxing audiences. Logan Paul wrote,

“Proud brother of an absolute warrior, broke his jaw but can't break his spirit @jakepaul.”

Joshua’s social media added a viral side plot as well. After the fight, he posted an Instagram Story that referenced a hospital scene from the 2002 film Paid in Full, a visual dig that circulated widely once the jaw-dropping news was public.

The takeaway is direct. Jake did break his jaw, and the fight ended with confirmed treatment and surgery rather than rumor. The next updates will likely be medical and timeline-based, since recovery depends on healing and clearance to make contact again.

