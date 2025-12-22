SNL’s Home Alone skit twists the original ending into a nightmare for the McCallister family

Ariana Grande from SNL (Image custom cover by PRIMETIMER, original image from Youtube)

Saturday Night Live surprised viewers during its December 20 Christmas episode by flipping the ending of the classic movie Home Alone in a dark and unexpected way. What starts as a sweet reunion quickly turns into chaos.

The sketch opens just like the original film’s final scene. Kevin’s mom finally comes home. She hugs her child. Everything feels warm and safe. But this time, Kevin is played by Ariana Grande, and things go very wrong very fast.

The tone shifts instantly. What was once a feel-good holiday ending becomes a horror scene. The skit clearly plays with the long-running joke that the traps in Home Alone were always too extreme.

SNL takes that idea and pushes it all the way, showing what would really happen if people walked into that house later.

The latest Home Alone skit takes an unexpected turn

When you place Ariana Grande’s Kevin next to the movie’s Kevin from Home Alone, the difference is clear right away. The setup looks the same, but the tone is completely different.

In both versions, Kevin wakes up alone in the big McCallister house. He believes his family is gone and decides it is his job to protect the home. In the movie, this idea feels fun and harmless.

It plays like a child’s fantasy. Kevin sets traps, feels brave, and learns he can survive on his own.

The SNL version flips that idea on its head. Ariana’s Kevin prepares the house the same way, but when the family comes back, the traps are still active. What was once clever turns deadly. The same toy cars, fire, and tools now hurt the people Kevin loves.

Movie Kevin’s traps are painful but silly. Harry and Marv always survive. They fall, scream, and get back up.

Ariana’s Kevin faces real consequences. The damage feels real, bloody, and shocking.

In the film, Kevin is forgiven and hugged. In the skit, Kevin becomes the problem. That twist is what makes the parody work. It turns a cozy Christmas ending into a dark “what if” moment that fans have joked about for years.

When the Home Alone skit aired and who played the McCallister family

The Home Alone skit aired during Saturday Night Live’s December 20, 2025 holiday episode. The episode was broadcast on NBC and is now streaming on Peacock.

Ariana Grande hosted the episode and also served as the musical guest. This marked her third time hosting SNL. She played Kevin McCallister in the sketch.

The rest of the McCallister family was played by current and veteran SNL cast members:

Ashley Padilla played Kevin’s tired mother

Mikey Day played Kevin’s dad

Colin Jost played Buzz

Bowen Yang played Fuller

Sarah Sherman played Linnie

Andrew Dismukes played the neighbor, Old Man Marley

The skit was written by Mike DiCenzo, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, and Josh Patten, all confirmed SNL writers.

In the end, the SNL Home Alone sketch stood out because it felt fresh. It turned a happy movie moment into a dark joke, and that surprise is what made viewers laugh, gasp, and keep talking about it.

Stay tuned for more updates.